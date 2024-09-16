Who wore what at Emmy Awards 2024: Selena Gomez to Jennifer Aniston, check the best-dressed list

LA hosted the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, which celebrated the greatest televisions and stars that have glued our eyes to them all through the year. Apart from just being a night dedicated to honoring the best in television, it has also become a fashion moment of major proportions. Celebrities like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston come dressed to impress, donning costumes that are dazzling on red carpets. The style was hot at this year’s Emmy Awards night as well; let us therefore take a look at some of the best dressed from the big night:

1. Selena Gomez

Best actress in Comedy series nominee Selena Gomez dazzled on the red carpet in a chic black velvet gown from Ralph Lauren, featuring a crystal encrusted halter neck. Her glamorous look was perfectly complemented by stunning diamond earrings and elegant jewelry from Tiffany & Co. With this elegant ensemble, Selena effortlessly grabbed attention, solidifying her status as a red-carpet fashion icon.

2. Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep, 75, rocked a Barbie core trend in a bubble-gum pink suit. It had a jacket with structured shoulders, a pink bow blouse that was playful and wide-legged trousers. She paired this with open-toe sandals, a pink handbag to match, hoop earrings and rose-colored lenses. The Devil Wears Prada actress wore her blonde tresses on one side teasing it half-back and half-down, which made her seem effortlessly fashionable altogether.

3. Anna Sawai

Japanese Singer, actress and dancer Anna Sawai took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in Shogun. She graced the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang peplum gown. Her dress features a pointed plunging neckline and a tiered mermaid skirt. Keeping her accessories minimal, Anna wore radiant diamond and sapphire drop earrings from Cartier and styled her hair in a sleek bun, owing the red carpet in style.

4. Rita Ora

Rita Ora dazzled at the Emmys in a pastel pink strapless gown that hugged her figure gracefully. The gown was paired with an off-the-shoulder feather cape in the same delicate shade, adding a touch of glamor. Her chic curled updo complemented the ensemble perfectly, completing the look that was both elegant and classy. The cohesive pastel tones and refined appearance made her look memorable.

5. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attracted attention at the event in a gown by Oscar de la Renta that had a champagne color with intricate silver beads. The chic dress was accessorized by Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry that included a bracelet and matching earrings. The hair was sleek, shiny, and straight, which added glam but it also made her look more elegant. The mix of rich fabrics and shiny jewels resulted in an exceptional sight.

6. Nicola Coughlan

With an impressive futuristic metallic dress designed by Prabal Gurung with an off-the-shoulder neckline and structured bodice and peplum design over an elegant skirt, Nicola looked like a show-stopper. The contrasting accessories were added by her to bring out some colors. On the other hand, Coughlan had a more subtle kind of glamor where she wore a basic center-parted half-up hairstyle with rosy eyeshadows and blush on the cheeks. Fine pieces from De Beers’ jewelry were what made her look sophisticated.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were not just a celebration of an excellent television series, but they were also a display of some of the greatest fashion on the red carpet observed this year. Be it bright colors, traditional blacks, or bold designs, the stars came with their best styles on that night. It was a scintillating evening embellished with pomp and glamor as well as memorable moments in terms of fashion.

