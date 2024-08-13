Throwback: When Jennifer Aniston Revealed She And Friends Co-star David Schwimmer Once Had A Crush On Each Other

Considered to be one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, Friends acquired a massive fanbase across the globe and continues to resonate with the audience long after its initial airing. From its beloved star cast to witty punchlines, the show has set an inevitable mark in pop culture.

During a television reunion special in 2021 the show's very own faces Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer disclosed that they had a crush on each other at one point. In an interview with Kelly Ripa, the host of Live With Kelly & Mark, the Murder Mystery actress said that she fancied her co-star and it was surprisingly quite fully reciprocated.

“You and David in the early years had a crush on each other,” Ripa asked Aniston, to which the actress replied, that they indeed did! “We just let it play out on TV,” she confirmed. Upon being asked if it was awkward to enact romantic scenes with each other, she said that no it wasn't it was rather quite enjoyable.

She further discussed the iconic kiss during their first kiss scene at a coffee shop. "Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So, we just channeled all of our love and fondness for each other into Ross and Rachel," she recalled.

In 2021, Schwimmer also admitted both he and Aniston were "crushing hard" on each other! “The first season I had a major crush on Jen he said. However, Despite the joint attraction, nothing ever came of it as neither was always in a relationship.



David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston played the famous on-screen couple, Ross and Rachel. As the show progressed, each character became a household name and each cast member a star, moving on to varying successes in motion pictures and television.

The finale of Friends was watched by more than 52 million people. However, despite the original show's huge popularity, Joey (2004–06), a spin-off starring Matt LeBlanc, didn't enjoy the success as expected.

Ultimately, it seemed they remained just good friends (pun intended). No off-screen smooches, no sneaky dates - just two buddies helming the insane world of '90s sitcom fame. And hey, they gave us Ross and Rachel, which is something quite epic on its own.

