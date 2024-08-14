‘Don’t Have Them’: Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco Teases Mother For Not Saving The ’90s Wardrobe

Popular actress Courteney Cox's daughter Coco Arquette called out her mother for not saving the iconic 90's wardrobe for her to acquire. In a mother-daughter interview with Refinery29 the 20-year-old daughter of the Friends alum said jokingly "Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, those outfits.’ No, I don’t have them."

While Coco was speaking in the interview the actress nodded her head in agreement, the duo also answered questions about who is most likely to steal from the other's wardrobe (Arquette quickly answered that it would be her.)

Arquette may claim that her mom didn't save "anything" from the '90s for her, but she did save at least one dress: the purple midi-length dress she wore for the Snake Eyes premiere in 1998. The young lady wore the exact dress s in 2019 and mom showed her off on Instagram, writing in a caption, "I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later.."

Meanwhile, When it comes to raising her grown-up daughter, Cox tries to maintain boundaries. In 2022, the Cougar Town star spoke to People’s Magazine about her hot and cold relationship with her daughter.

She admitted that the mother-daughter duo often fight, but the actress admitted that during those bitter times, keeping firm boundaries helped a lot. Plus, just like any other teen Coco also happens to be an equally great girl.

Cox celebrated her daughter’s last teenage birthday in June 2023. Cox took to Instagram to wish “Cocolicious” a happy birthday. “I love you and your sweet, caring, sensitive, spicy, original, salty, witty, beautiful heart,” she wrote in the caption.

Coco who also is a singer, happens to have Jennifer Aniston ( Friends alum) as her godmother. as reported by PEOPLE.

While Coco happens to be quite an independent and smart girl on her own, her parents Cox and David who separated in October 2010 and filed for divorce in June 2012, asking for joint custody of Coco are doing a great job co-parenting her together.

In an old interview with PEOPLE, the actress said they don't split up who gets which holiday with her, and instead leave it to "whatever she wants to do and whatever works."

