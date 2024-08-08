Connie Chiume, South African Actress Known For Her Role In Black Panther, Passes Away At 72

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume passed away at age 72 on Tuesday, August 6, following a long period of illness, her family announced in a statement posted on her Instagram.

Her children expressed their appreciation to the medical staff who took exceptional care of Chiume in her final days in the statement, while also sharing that details of the actress’ memorial and funeral services will soon be published on her social media platforms.

According to a BBC profile of the actress, Chiume first worked as a teacher before beginning her career in the entertainment business. Her initial roles included appearances in television shows like Rhythm City and Zone 14.

Chiume joined the MCU in 2018 with her role as a tribal leader in Black Panther and its 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In 2022, she told South Africa’s Sunday Times that she hadn't realized how big Black Panther could be, saying, “I went to an audition not knowing what I was auditioning for.” She recalled that she was given the part of an African person who was addressing the nation, so she wore her African regalia, learned her lines, and gave her best.

A musical film, Black Is King, and the drama series Gomora are some of her other acting credits.

In addition to earning multiple South African Film and TV Awards, the South African Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, honored Chiume with the Living Legend award in March. He remembered the actress as “a beacon of strength, resilience, and grace” in a statement after her death. “Her performances brought joy, inspiration, and a sense of pride to countless South Africans,” he also noted.

The South African government paid tribute by writing on X, “Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award-winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered. #RIPConnieChiume.”

Chiume’s former Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o celebrated the actress in an Instagram post following her death, writing, “We have lost a library! May @conniechiume rest in peace and power.”

Winston Duke wrote on X: “Rest in peace, my beautiful sister Connie Chiume. Thank you for the resilience and always inspired, present work you delivered in your long, illustrious career.

Chiume is survived by her four children two sons and two daughters.

