Here Are All the Celebrities We Lost This Year; From Donald Sutherland to Enchanting

Let's take a moment to remember the stars we lost. This year, fans have already had to say goodbye to some of Hollywood's most prolific performers. Following the sad and surprising deaths of numerous stars in 2023, including Matthew Perry, Tina Turner, Andre Braugher, Suzanne Somers, and Lisa Marie Presley, we are once again paying tribute to entertainers and other noteworthy personalities in the new year. Continue reading to recall the lives and works of the celebrities that passed away in 2024.

Jon Landau

Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer of Titanic and Avatar, died at the age of 63 on July 5, 2024. The cause of death was not disclosed. As per Page Six, Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement, "Jon was a visionary whose remarkable talent and passion brought some of cinema's most memorable stories to life. His extraordinary contributions to the film business have left a lasting legacy, and he will be sorely missed." Bergman concluded that he was an iconic and successful producer and an even better person. A true force of nature who inspired all around him.

Mike Heslin

Mike Heslin, star of "Special Ops: Lioness," passed away on July 2 at the age of thirty due to cardiac arrest. His husband, Scotty Dynamo, broke the news on Instagram, stating, "Michael was young and in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened."

Martin Mull

Martin Mull, most recognized for his work on Roseanne, passed away on June 27, 2024, at the age of 80. He died at home after a lengthy illness, according to his representative, Jennifer Craig, who spoke to TMZ. Mull portrayed Leon Carp in 46 episodes of Roseanne.

He was also a series regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and he appeared on Two and a Half Men. On the big screen, he is best remembered for playing Colonel Mustard in the 1985 film Clue. He also appeared in Jingle All the Way alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mr. Mom.

Bill Cobbs

Bill Cobbs, a veteran actor, passed away at the age of 90 on June 25, 2024, in Riverside, California. As reported by Page Six, his publicist confirmed the news but did not disclose the cause of death. Cobbs appeared in popular films such as The Bodyguard, The Hitter, and Night at the Museum, among others. He has also appeared in episodes of TV shows like The Sopranos and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Julio Foolio

On June 24, 2024, rapper Julio Foolio was ambushed and shot in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Florida. According to News4JAX, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident. The hitmaker had recently celebrated his 26th birthday.

Donald Sutherland

Donald Sutherland, a beloved actor, passed away on June 20, 2024. His son, Kiefer Sutherland, confirmed on X. "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I believe he is one of the most influential actors in film history. Never be intimidated by a part, whether good, awful, or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and you can't ask for more. A life well lived." The Hunger Games actor was 88 years old at the time of his demise.

Enchanting

According to the Daily Mail, rapper Enchanting died on June 11, 2024. She passed away at the age of 26 after being placed on life support due to an overdose. A representative for the musician told the Shade Room, "She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best, and I did everything I could to help her. She tried." The Texas-based performer, born Channing Nicole Larry, began her music career after high school when she signed with Gucci Mane's 1017 label.

Johnny Wactor

Johnny Wactor, known for his role in General Hospital, died at the age of 37 after being shot during a robbery attempt in downtown Los Angeles. Wactor's mother, Scarlett, told TMZ that he was slain early on May 25 after he and a colleague allegedly stopped three suspects attempting to steal a catalytic converter from his car. The actor was tragically shot when he faced them, despite officials telling his mother that he did not fight back.

Albert S. Rudy

Movie producer, Albert S. Ruddy died on May 25, 2024, at the age of 94. His relatives reported that he died after a brief illness at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Ruddy won two Oscars for 1972's The Godfather and 2004's Million Dollar Baby. He also co-created the CBS sitcom Hogan's Heroes, which aired from 1965 to 1971.

Morgan Spurlock

Morgan Spurlock, the director of Super Size Me, passed away on May 23, 2024, at the age of 53 from cancer-related complications. Craig Spurlock, who collaborated with his sibling on multiple projects, told Variety. “It was a sad day as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. He contributed so much with his paintings, ideas, and compassion. Today, the world has lost a great creative talent and a unique individual. I'm really proud to have worked with him."

Dabney Coleman

Dabney Coleman, the Hollywood icon, died on May 16, 2024, at the age of 92. His daughter Quincy told Page Six that the actor took his last breath peacefully and exquisitely at his Santa Monica home. Coleman was most recognized for his appearances in 9 to 5, Tootsie, and You've Got Mail, among others.

OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson succumbed to his battle with cancer on April 10, 2024, at the age of 76. According to a post on X, he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. It stated, "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." Simpson spent 11 seasons in the NFL, but he is infamous for his 1995 acquittal in the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

C.J. Snare

C.J. Snare, FireHouse's lead singer, died on April 5, 2024, due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 64. His surviving bandmates mourned his passing on Facebook, stating, "Today is a sad day for Rock n Roll. CJ was scheduled to return to the stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery. We are all completely shocked by CJ's unexpected death.” Snare had been battling cancer prior to his death.

Cole Brings Plenty

On April 5, actor Cole Brings Plenty, known for his role in the film 1923, was discovered dead in a remote area of Kansas at the age of 27. He was found a few days after being reported missing and named as a suspect in a domestic violence case.

Chance Perdomo

Gen V star Chance Perdomo died on March 30, 2024, at the age of 27. He passed away due to an unfortunate motorcycle accident. His agent told Variety, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo's untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident.”

Perdomo received a BAFTA nomination for his role as Jerome Rogers in the 2018 television film Killed by My Debt. In Gen V, the British-American actor portrayed Andre Anderson, a Godolkin University student with magnetic manipulation powers.

M. Emmet Walsh

M. Emmet Walsh, known for his roles in Blade Runner and Knives Out, passed away at the age of 88 on March 19, 2024. Sandy Joseph, Walsh's longtime manager, informed Entertainment Tonight that the actor died of cardiac arrest at a Vermont hospital. Walsh had acted in 119 films and 250 television programs during his decades-long career, which began in 1969.

Roby Bernard

Robyn Bernard, known for her role in General Hospital, was pronounced dead on March 12, 2024, at the age of 64. The actress' remains were discovered near San Jacinto, California. The Riverside County Coroner informed TMZ that they used Bernard's fingerprints to identify her. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but an autopsy is anticipated.

Michael Culver

Star Wars actor Michael Culver, died on February 27, 2024, at the age of 85. He appeared briefly in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back as Capt. Lorth Needa. Culver's cause of death was not immediately confirmed, but he was allegedly very sick for several years.

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis died of a heart attack on February 27, 2024, at the age of 76 at his Los Angeles home. According to the representative, Lewis had Parkinson's illness, which the comic revealed in April 2023.

Chris Gauthier

Once Upon a Time actor Chris Gauthier died on February 23, 2024, after a brief illness, as reported by Page Six. Gauthier is survived by his wife, Erin, and their two boys, Ben and Sebastian.

Tony Ganios

Tony Ganios, best known for playing Meat in the 1981 s*x comedy Porky's, died on February 18, 2024, at the age of 64. His longtime fiancée, Amanda Serrano-Ganios, disclosed on X that he passed away after surgery for a spinal illness. While the surgery was a success, he died of a heart attack the next day while recovering in a New York hospital.

Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers passed away in his sleep on February 1, 2024, at the age of 76. The actor was most recognized for playing Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films. He also appeared in Happy Gilmore, starring Adam Sandler, and The Predator, with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Lynne Marta

Joe Kidd star Lynne Marta passed away after losing her battle with cancer at the age of 78. The Footloose actress died in her Los Angeles home on January 11, 2024.

Joyce Randolph

Joyce Randolph, star of The Honeymooners, died at the age of 99 on January 13, 2024. Her son, Randolph Richard Charles, informed TMZ that the actress died in her sleep while receiving hospice care at her New York City home. She was known for her role as Trixie Norton in the popular 1950s sitcom. Joyce was the final surviving cast member.

Alec Musser

Alec Musser, known for his appearances on All My Children and Grown Ups, died on January 12, 2024. His fiancée, Paige Press, informed TMZ that the 50-year-old died at his house in Del Mar, Calif., but the cause of death is unknown.

Bill Hayes

Bill Hayes, who co-starred on Days of Our Lives with his real-life wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes, died on January 12, 2024, at the age of 98. Hayes, born William Foster Hayes III, took his last breath in Los Angeles, and the cause of death is not confirmed.

Peter Crombie

As revealed by his ex-wife, Nadine Kijner, actor Peter Crombie passed away on January 10 due to a brief illness. He was 71 years old at the time of his demise.

Adan Canto

Adan Canto, known for his appearances in The Cleaning Lady and Designated Survivor, died at the age of 42. He passed away after a secret battle with appendiceal cancer.

Cindy Morgan

Cindy Morgan, noted for her appearances in Caddyshack and Tron, passed away on January 6 at the age of 69. As per TMZ, she was discovered dead in her Lake Worth Beach apartment by cops after her roommate returned home from a trip and contacted 911.

Glynis Johns

Glynis Johns died of natural causes on January 4, 2024, at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles. She was 100 years old at the time of her death. Johns was most recognized for her performance as Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins. She also received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mrs. Firth in the 1960 film The Sundowners.

