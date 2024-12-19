Courteney Cox Returns To Scream 7 As Gale Weathers; Details Inside

Courteney Cox is set to return as Gale Weathers in the seventh installment of the Scream franchise. The news of the actress returning to the big screen with her iconic character had been the talk of the town for the past few months. However, the official Scream movie account on Instagram put rest to the theories. Cox last appeared in Scream VI, which was the first film of the series in which Neve Campbell did not appear.

As for her role in the movie, Weather plays an investigative journalist who has turned into a true-crime author. Meanwhile, Campbell and the Friends actress are the only two cast members from the original film to stay back for the coming films of the franchise.

Apart from the duo, Roger L. Jackson too has been a recurring actor, who has voiced the character of Ghostface Killer.

In a statement that was dropped by Campbell, the actress revealed that she “made a very difficult” decision to stay out of the sixth movie. She further stated that when the opportunity presented itself to her, she had to decline it because it "did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

ALSO READ: Courteney Cox Reveals She Wants To Revive And Bring Back THIS Dead Character On Scream 7

While no plot details for the upcoming movie have been let out yet, it is known that if Cox’s character gets her wish in the film, David Arquette too will return to the film franchise. The actor portrayed Dewey Riley, who first appeared in the third installment.

Advertisement

Dewey and Weathers were romantically involved on screen, and in real life too, Arquette and Cox were married for 15 years. Dewey’s character was, however, killed in the fifth Scream.

Ahead of the announcement, Cox shared with a news portal, "It was sad, because Dewey is such a beloved character and he's so goofy, and I thought he brought such a comedic twist to the whole franchise.” She further stated, "I think that was really—that was a downer."

Apart from Cox and Campbell, the movie will cast Patrick Dempsy, Isabel May, Mason Gooding, Sam Rechner, and many others. Jenna Ortega, too, is in talks to join the film for its seventh installment.

Scream 7 will hit theaters on February 27, 2026.

ALSO READ: How Is Courteney Cox's Monica Geller Doing Now? Actress Reveals On Friends' 30th Anniversary