Courteney Cox Reveals She Wants To Revive And Bring Back THIS Dead Character On Scream 7

Courtney Cox has a favorite character she wishes to revive despite their on-screen death, and it’s none other than David Arquette's character, Dewey Riley, from the popular Scream franchise.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress expressed her hopes for the future of her ex-husband David Arquette’s character, saying she would love for audiences to see Dewey again, despite his death in the fifth film, 2022's Scream. Cox and Arquette were married from 1999 to 2013 and share a 20-year-old daughter, Coco.

Following the success of 2023's Scream VI, which achieved the highest opening weekend box office in the franchise's history, a seventh film was announced in August.

However, David Arquette seemed to dampen hopes for Dewey’s return when a fan called into Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to ask whether his character might appear in Scream 7 in some form, such as a flashback.

"I don’t think so—I mean, I don’t know!" the 53-year-old actor laughed. "I guess there's a chance, but I haven't received any calls or anything."

He also clarified that returning star Neve Campbell had not shared any details with him about the upcoming movie, in which Campbell, 50, will reprise her iconic role as final girl Sidney Prescott.

As for Courtney Cox's involvement, she revealed to Variety that she hasn’t "officially" signed on yet for Scream 7, where she would reprise her role as news reporter/author Gale Weathers.

“They’re constantly rewriting. It’s not like I’m completely out of the loop,” the veteran actress shared.

Regarding creator Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream in 1996 and will be directing for the first time in the upcoming film, Cox expressed her enthusiasm.

“You really can’t make a better choice than him,” she said of the 59-year-old. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

