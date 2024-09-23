How Is Courteney Cox's Monica Geller Doing Now? Actress Reveals On Friends' 30th Anniversary

Courteney Cox, best known for her iconic role as Monica Geller on Friends, is celebrating the show's 30th anniversary. At the recent Rock4EB event in Malibu, California, Cox spoke with PEOPLE about the milestone and her lifelong connection to the beloved sitcom.

Reflecting on the show's legacy, Cox expressed gratitude for how the series continues to appeal to people of all ages. "I'm lucky that it continues on through all the generations," she said. Friends, which premiered on NBC on September 22, 1994, aired for ten successful seasons until May 2004.

The show focused on a group of six friends navigating life in New York City. Monica Geller, played by Cox, gained popularity among fans due to her competitive nature and obsession with cleanliness.

When asked about Friends' 30-year anniversary, Cox couldn't help but reflect on how quickly time has passed. "It's just insane to me because it feels like time goes so fast, and I don't realize it," she joked.

She recalled how, during the show's original run, the cast frequently talked about how long things seemed. "We used to say, 'Oh, I can't wait for this month' or 'god, it feels like forever.' I would never say that line anymore."

Despite the years since Friends ended, Cox is still proud of the show and its impact. She stated that the show is excellent, with every joke holding up, all of the characters being amazing, and having the best writers in the world.

Cox noted that she occasionally watches episodes and enjoys them. She admitted that she hasn't seen an episode of the show in a while, but whenever she does come across it, she can't stop watching.

Cox believes Monica Geller is just as relevant today as she was when the show aired. "Monica is alive and well. Are you kidding?" she said with a laugh. Monica Geller is a defining role actress Cox, and the character's quirks and memorable moments are still widely referenced in conversations and on social media.

With the show's lasting popularity, many fans have wondered if a reboot might happen. Cox, on the other hand, remains doubtful of Friends' chances of returning.

Cox responded to recent statements from series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane regarding a possible reboot, saying she is unable to imagine replicating the show's original magic. She stated that it is difficult to redo anything or anything beginning with 're' with this group because it is so special.

