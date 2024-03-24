'Crazy In The Best Way': New Kids On The Block Recalls How A Fan Once Found Kidney Donor At Their Show

Concerts hold incredible power to transform lives, a truth reaffirmed to New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg during a recent interview. While chatting on Sirius XM's TikTok Radio, Wahlberg reminisced about a fan encounter that left a lasting impression. He recounted the story of meeting a fan who revealed that attending one of NKOTB's shows not only rejuvenated her spirit but also led to her receiving a life-saving kidney transplant. It's moments like these that underscore the profound impact music can have, transcending entertainment to touch lives in the most unexpected and extraordinary ways.

NKOTB Fan's Sign Grabs Attention, Leads to Life-Saving Kidney Donation

Wahlberg said, "Not make it a more somber thing — it's actually a really hopeful thing — but we literally just were with some fans who one of them brought a sign to a concert in the front seat and said, 'I need a kidney transplant.' And we just happened to see the sign, took selfies with it, posted it, and another fan donated her kidney."

The Blue Bloods star exclaimed, "Isn't that just wild? But in the best possible way. I mean, she straight up did it. Went to the concert and was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna make this happen and save my own life.' And guess what? She did it. Another Blockhead just went all out for it."

Teacher's Kidney Quest at NKOTB Concert Goes Viral

Wahlberg is probably talking about Orange County teacher Theresa Crockett, who had Polycystic kidney disease and had been searching for a donor for two whole years when she decided to hit up a NKOTB show last August. She even brought along a sign asking for a donor, while her son whipped up this TikTok video that went absolutely bananas, explaining her whole story.

NKOTB Fan's Sign Sparks Concert Magic and Kidney Donation

During the concert, Wahlberg was quick to spot the sign, and according to Crockett, he smoothly grabbed it and reassured her with a confident, 'I got you, I got you,' along with some enthusiastic fist pumps, which turned out to be exactly the boost she needed, as she recounted to KABC last year.

Moved by the gesture, the band brought Crockett's sign onto the stage and made an announcement. Another die-hard NKOTB fan, known as a Blockhead, Christina Meyer from Wisconsin, saw the plea for help and felt an immediate connection. She reached out and offered Crockett her kidney without hesitation.

"I spotted her banner during the show, and we exchanged a few words," Meyer recalled. "I'm genuinely thrilled to be able to do this for her."

Kidney's Cross-Country Adventure: From Cheeseheads to Sunny Cali

Meyer's kidney made a cross-country trip from Wisconsin to Los Angeles for Crockett's surgery on August 31st. In September, Crockett shared another TikTok from her hospital bed, featuring a news story celebrating both her and Meyer's successful surgery and recovery journey.

