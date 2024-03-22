Answering MOST ASKED QUESTIONS About Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift: Who Is Travis Kelce Dating, Taylor's Ex, And More

Travis Kelce, the celebrated NFL tight end, and Taylor Swift, the iconic pop sensation, have both garnered immense attention for their achievements in their respective fields. Yet, it's their intertwining narratives that often captivate the public's interest. From swirling dating rumors to past connections, here are some of the most asked questions surrounding Kelce and Swift.

Who is Travis Kelce dating?

Travis Kelce is in a relationship with singer Taylor Swift. News of their dating started in September 2023 when Taylor Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game, but whispers suggest they had been seeing each other for a while before that. Earlier the same month, Travis Kelce confessed to making a friendship bracelet in hopes of meeting the pop icon.

How old is Taylor Swift's daughter?

While Taylor Swift makes songs about love, breakups and even family dynamics, one might believe that she has a family of her own. However, she doesn't have any children herself. She is a cat mom to her three cats- Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. Though her current beau, Travis Kelce may be scoring touchdowns on the field, he hasn't scored any titles like "Dad" yet.

What is Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's age difference?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are practically the same age! Travis was born on October 5, 1989, making him just two months older than Taylor, whose birthday falls on December 13, 1989. That means they have a mere 69-day age gap.

Is Taylor Swift engaged to Travis Kelce?

There are rumors swirling about Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce, but it's not confirmed. While Travis's comments on his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast about lab-grown diamonds sparked speculation, no official announcements have been made.

Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift break up in the past?

No, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven't broken up. Rumors popped up due to Travis attending events solo, but that likely coincides with Taylor's busy touring schedule. They haven't addressed the rumors, but their public appearances together suggest they're still going strong.

Who is Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend?

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend is Kayla Nicole, a sports journalist. They dated on and off for five years, from 2017 to 2022.

As for Taylor Swift, she has dated several celebrities throughout her career. However, her most recent ex before Travis Kelce was actor Joe Alwyn. They dated for six years before splitting in April 2023.

How much money does Taylor Swift have?

Taylor Swift is estimated to be a billionaire! Reports suggest her net worth sits around $1.1 billion. This hefty sum comes from her music career, record-breaking tours, songwriting royalties, brand deals, and her real estate portfolio.

From their budding romance to their age difference, these are the most burning questions that the fans have about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's captivating relationship. While rumors swirl about engagements and breakups, one thing remains clear: these two A-listers are a fan-favorite couple.

