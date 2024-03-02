How Did Donnie Wahlberg React To Being Cast As Tom Selleck’s Son On Blue Bloods? Actor Shares First Impression

The new season of Blue Bloods has kicked off, and a cast member reminisces about joining the show. Donnie Wahlberg joins the cast, and the series delves into the stories of detective Danny Reagan.

When he first met the other cast members, the Band of Brothers star couldn't help but wonder why he was there. Let's see what the actor has to say about his role and his experience while filming Blue Bloods.

Donnie Wahlberg About Being Cast as Tom Selleck’s Son

The three great hosts from Brotherly Love had the opportunity to interview the Sixth Sense star. During their intriguing chat, brothers Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence, and Andrew Lawrence landed on discussing Donnie Wahlberg's casting in the hit CBS series Blue Bloods.

Talking to the Lawrence brothers, the Saw series star spoke about how he felt when he first stepped on the set of Blue Bloods. Being cast as the son of Tom Selleck, who plays the role of NYPD Commissioner Francis "Frank" Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg doubted the role.

The actor sharing his experience stated, “I got hired on the show and (Selleck) was really excited, cause he was a fan of Band of Brothers, so he was like ‘Oh yeah, this guy’s good.’”

Further while talking about meeting Selleck, the actor who is also a singer said, “But I walked in the room and he’s like 6’4, I’m like 5’11 I think.”

Jokingly the actor kept on saying, “So I walk in, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, he’s got so much hair, his eyebrows are so bushy.’ I didn’t even care about the mustache.”

The Dreamcatcher star at first questioned, ‘How am I this dude’s son?’ and thought the production would fire him the very next day.

Donnie Walhberg Feels the Ease

Further meeting the other cast members and the one who plays his grandad on the show Walhberg felt a breeze of calmness.

The New Kids On The Block vocalist met Len Cariou, the grandfather named Henry Reagann. Talking about Cariou, the frontman said, “He’s shorter than me, same hairline. I was like, ‘Alright, I got his genes. I’m good.’”

The actor had been trying to get a role in the series Blue Bloods which was previously titled Reagan's Law.

After several attempts, the agent finally approached him after the show got picked up in 2010. It was a surprise to him when he got the call.

He shared, “Somewhere in the middle of the ocean on Saturday or Sunday, my agent is like ‘You have to get go to your cabin, the agent's trying to call you.’" This was when Walhberg was on tour with his band.

Recalling the event, the Dead Silence star stated, “She said, ‘Can you be in New York tomorrow? You're on a show called Blue Bloods, and it's been picked up.'"

Filled with excitement, Wahlberg accepted the offer and became a part of the show as Detective Danny Reagan. The show airs on Fridays at 10 PM ET/PT on CBS.

