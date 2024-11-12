Cynthia Bailey Reveals Lenny Kravitz Once Got Her Number But Never Called– Here’s Why She Doesn’t Want Him To Know The Story

Cynthia Bailey wants Lenny Kravitz to not come across the public confession she made about him taking her number but not calling her back. The reality show star talked about this in her recent interview at an event with People magazine.

For the unversed, Bailey made this confession when she appeared in Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s Twos Ts in a Pod Podcast. She said that she did not feel “any sparks” with Kravitz but he still asked for her number last year, in July, when they attended Mike Jagger’s lavish 80th birthday bash in London.

The reality show star said that the American Woman singer asked for her number to Jagger’s fiance but he never reached out to her.

On November 10, Sunday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta conversed with People magazine during the 1st Annual Gurus Awards at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles.

During her chat with the publication, Bailey was asked if the singer had heard about her viral confession. To which, she said, “I hope not. I never expected it to go viral, basically. And I really hope that Lenny Kravitz did not somehow hear about it or see it.”

She called the singer a “lovely man” and shared that she met him with Jagger during his 80th birthday party and that the veteran vocalist introduced her to all of his friends.

She admitted that the Hunger Games star has always been her “celebrity crush” but one never meets their “celebrity crushes”, so she was filled with excitement to meet him.

Bailey shared that the numbers were exchanged, but she did not receive a call from him. The reality TV star expressed that it was okay because that is a “humble brag”. Bailey shared that “humble” was the part where Kravitz had her number but did not give her a call.

Bailey was previously married to Fox Sports correspondent Mark Hill, but their union sadly ended after two years together. She reportedly filed for divorce in October 2022.

As per People magazine, last September, the reality show star revealed that she met someone she was romantically interested in but had planned to not take things fast.

