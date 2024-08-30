Who are Lenny Kravitz's Parents? Everything to Know About Stars Roxie Roker and Sy Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz, the iconic musician known for hits like Fly Away, is the son of two remarkable figures: Roxie Roker, an actress celebrated for her role on The Jeffersons, and Sy Kravitz, a former Green Beret turned television producer. Their influence on Lenny’s life and career cannot be overstated. Let’s delve into their stories and their impact on Lenny.

Roxie was a groundbreaking actress best known for portraying Helen Willis on The Jeffersons

Roxie Roker made television history with her portrayal of Helen Willis on Norman Lear’s The Jeffersons. The show was revolutionary, featuring one of the first interracial couples on primetime television. Off-screen, Roxie mirrored her on-screen role, as she was in an interracial marriage with Sy Kravitz. Her contributions to theater were also notable; she earned an Obie Award and a Tony nomination. Raised in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, by a Bahamian immigrant father and a Georgian mother, Roxie’s roots were steeped in a rich cultural heritage that she carried into her work and family life. Lenny described his mother as the heart of his family, recounting in his memoir how she created a special bond with him through imaginative play and her nurturing nature. Roxie was more than just a talented actress; she was a compassionate mother who deeply understood her son’s emotional needs.

Sy was a television news producer for NBC

Sy Kravitz’s journey from an Army Green Beret to an NBC television producer was marked by discipline and a love for the arts. Although he was deeply involved in the creative world, his military background often overshadowed his artistic inclinations. Raised in a Russian-Jewish community in Brooklyn, Sy brought a unique perspective to his work and family life. Lenny recalls his father’s love for music and theater, which influenced his own passion for the arts, even though Sy’s strictness sometimes created tension between them.

Sy and Roxie married in 1962 and welcomed Lenny in 1964

Sy and Roxie’s love story began at 30 Rock, where Roxie worked while pursuing her acting career. Despite initial reservations, they married in 1962 and welcomed their son, Lenny, in 1964. The couple faced challenges, including Sy’s estrangement from his family due to their disapproval of his interracial marriage. However, the birth of Lenny helped bridge some of those divides. Lenny was named after Sy’s younger brother, Leonard, who died heroically in the Korean War, a legacy that deeply impacted the family.

Al Roker is Roxie’s second cousin once removed

Lenny Kravitz shares a familial connection with another well-known figure—Al Roker. The NBC weatherman is Roxie Roker’s second cousin once removed, a relationship that was serendipitously discovered during Lenny’s appearance on the TODAY show. This unexpected family link added another layer to Lenny’s already fascinating family history.

His parents encouraged his love of music

From a young age, Lenny’s parents nurtured his love for music. They introduced him to a wide range of artists, from Aretha Franklin to the Jackson 5. Sy took Lenny to his first concert, which left a lasting impression on the young musician. This early exposure to music set the stage for Lenny’s future career. Roxie’s support extended to enrolling him in guitar lessons and encouraging his musical talents, fostering an environment where Lenny could explore his artistic abilities.

Lenny and his father had a turbulent relationship

Despite their shared love of the arts, Lenny’s relationship with his father was often strained. Sy’s strict military discipline clashed with Lenny’s more free-spirited nature, leading to conflicts that intensified as Lenny grew older. Their relationship reached a breaking point when Lenny discovered Sy’s infidelity, a revelation that had a profound impact on the family and ultimately led to Sy and Roxie’s divorce.

Sy and Roxie divorced in 1985, which had a profound effect on Lenny

The divorce of his parents in 1985 deeply affected Lenny, especially given the circumstances surrounding it. Lenny’s discovery of his father’s affair and the subsequent confrontation left lasting scars. The experience was a defining moment in Lenny’s life, influencing his views on relationships and trust. Sy’s parting words to Lenny during the confrontation—"You’ll do it too"—were a harsh reminder of the generational patterns Lenny was determined to break.

Roxie died in 1995 at 66 years old

Roxie Roker passed away in 1995 after a battle with breast cancer, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and trailblazing work in the entertainment industry. Lenny has often spoken about his deep connection to his mother, describing himself as a “mama’s boy” who continues to honor her memory. He frequently revisits her work on The Jeffersons to feel close to her, finding comfort in seeing her vibrant personality on screen.

Sy died in 2005 at 80 years old

Sy Kravitz passed away in 2005 from leukemia. In the years leading up to his death, Lenny and Sy managed to mend their relationship, finding peace and understanding in their final moments together. Lenny has spoken about this reconciliation as a pivotal moment in his life, one that allowed him to heal from past wounds and move forward with a sense of closure. The song “A Long and Sad Goodbye” was written by Lenny as a tribute to this emotional journey.

In 2020, Lenny moved to his mother’s native home of the Bahamas

In 2020, Lenny Kravitz made a significant move to the Bahamas, his mother’s ancestral homeland. The Bahamas had always held a special place in Lenny’s heart, with fond memories of childhood visits. He purchased a property on the island of Eleuthera in 1989, and the tranquil environment became a source of inspiration for much of his music. Now, living full-time in the Bahamas, Lenny continues to draw on the rich cultural heritage of the islands, both in his personal life and his artistic endeavors.

Lenny Kravitz’s life and career have been profoundly shaped by his parents, Roxie Roker and Sy Kravitz. Their love, challenges, and legacy continue to influence him as an artist and individual. From his mother’s groundbreaking work in television to his father’s complex influence, Lenny’s journey is a testament to the lasting impact of family. As he now calls the Bahamas home, Lenny carries forward the values and lessons imparted by his parents, honoring their memory in everything he does.

