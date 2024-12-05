Daddy's Home 2 Becomes Unexpected Netflix Hit Seven Years After Its Theatrical Release

Daddy's Home 2 is a holiday movie that initially received poor reviews but has found new life on Netflix, becoming a global hit seven years after its release. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson, the Christmas comedy ranks among Netflix's Top 10 films, surprising many due to its lackluster reception when it first hit theaters.

Daddy's Home 2 is the sequel to 2015’s Daddy’s Home, a comedy about two fathers, one biological and one stepfather, trying to get along for the sake of their children. In this second film, the storyline expands to include the fathers' fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, who visit for the holidays.

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Linda Cardellini, John Cena, and Bill Burr. Despite its high profile cast, the movie did not fare well with critics.

Though Daddy's Home 2 opened to poor reviews, it has gained significant popularity on Netflix. For the week of November 25 to December 1, the film ranked fifth on Netflix’s Global Top 10 (English) films, with 5.3 million views and 9 million hours watched. It is also in the Top 10 films in 45 countries on the streaming platform.

At the box office, Daddy's Home 2 made $180 million worldwide, a solid return considering its $69 million budget. However, it fell short of the success of the first film, which grossed $242 million. Despite being a box office success, the sequel’s lower earnings suggest that audience interest in the franchise may have waned.

A potential Daddy's Home 3 is unlikely, mainly due to financial and creative challenges. The declining box office returns and the increasing cost of actor salaries for sequels make a third film unlikely, even with the first movie's initial success.

Critics were not kind to Daddy's Home 2, with a low score of 21% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s predictable comedic formula and lack of fresh holiday cheer led to its tepid reception. The audience score is slightly higher at 51%, reflecting a more mixed response.

Despite its poor reviews, the movie has found a home with audiences seeking holiday comfort. As one commentator stated, “Festive Christmas movies do sometimes become popular not because they're good, but because of their holiday settings and a comfort factor."

