Mel Gibson To Start His Passion Of The Christ Sequel In Early 2025; Check Out Details Here

After years of anticipation, Mel Gibson is preparing to release his long-awaited sequel, The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. This sequel to the 2004 film, which depicted Jesus Christ's crucifixion, will look at the resurrection and beyond as per Collider.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker is currently in Malta with his production team, scouting locations and meeting with government officials for his new film. Filming is expected to begin in early 2025, following Gibson's promotional tour for his upcoming action thriller Flight Risk, which is set to premiere in January.

Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in the original film, will return for the sequel. Caviezel's return was recently announced. Gibson's new project has been in development for several years, with numerous script revisions.

Gibson and screenwriter Randall Wallace, who was nominated for an Oscar for Braveheart, worked on at least six drafts of the script. Wallace confirmed in April that the script is complete.

The sequel's script has evolved significantly, capturing Gibson's vision for the film. Gibson hinted in a 2022 interview that Resurrection would take a more spiritual and metaphysical approach than the original.

"It’s not a linear narrative... you have to juxtapose the central event that I’m trying to tell with everything else around it in the future, in the past, and in other realms, and that’s kind of getting a little sci-fi out there," according to Gibson. He described the project as an acid trip, implying that a supernatural focus could be an important factor.

Speculation about the film's content includes a possible exploration of the Harrowing of Hell, a Catholic tradition that describes Christ's descent into Hell to redeem souls following his crucifixion. This concept could be consistent with Gibson's remarks about the film's ambitious nature and complex narrative.

The original film's combination of otherworldly elements and a harrowing depiction of the crucifixion set a high standard, and Resurrection is expected to follow in that vein, possibly delving deeper into spiritual themes.

