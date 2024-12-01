‘Its Really Quite Special’: Will Ferrell Opens Up On What Impact Elf Has On Him; Details Inside

Will Ferrell impressed the audience with his role as William/Buddy in the Christmas film Elf. In a conversation with People Magazine, the actor-comedian shared that he would have a special place for the movie in his heart.

He also opened up about the impact the film has had on him. Ferrell shared that the movie has grown on the audience over the years, and not only during the holiday season but the whole year around.

Speaking to the entertainment portal, the comedian shared that "Its really quite special.” He further added, "I mean, it continues to grow by leaps and bounds, and it continues to kind of entrench itself as kind of a holiday classic for people. I'm so lucky to have a movie like that in my catalog."

Ferrell recalled having fans come over to him and praise the movie. The actor stated that he would never know when what content would land well for the audience. He explained, "You never really have an idea of what's going to land with people, and I love the fact that this movie continues to resonate in a way that's pretty incredible."

As for the film, Ferrell starred alongside Zooey Deschanel, Peter Dinklage, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner, and James Caan. The film was directed by Jon Favreau.

Meanwhile, the sequel too had been cards, but the actor turned down reprising his role. Previously speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor shared, "I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would've been, like, 'Oh no, it's not good. I just couldn't turn down that much money.’”

He continued, "And I thought, 'Can I actually say those words? I don't think I can, so I guess I can't do the movie.’”

Elf earned $220 at the box office worldwide against a $33 million budget. The movie follows the story of Buddy, who spends his childhood among the elves.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “Buddy, a human, is raised among elves at the North Pole. When he discovers that he is not an elf, he travels to New York to search for his biological father.”

Elf is available to stream on the OTT platforms.

