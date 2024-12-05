Natasha Lyonne Recalls How She Was Once Mistaken For THIS Actress: ‘I Think They Mean This…’

Natasha Lyonne has herself done some really great movies, but at times there have been instances where she was mistaken for another celebrity. Recently, recalling a time when she had crossed paths with one of her former co-stars, Jennifer Coolidge, the Russian Doll actress stated what celebrity Coolidge mistook her for.

Making an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Natasha Lyonne was asked about the incident. While the Orange Is the New Black actress first joked that she was "offered the Pacino part in Glengarry Glen Ross," she however detailed the episode to the host, Josh Horowitz.

Lyonne further went on to recall that she had met Jennifer Coolidge at the Chateau Marmont.

“I had straight hair, and she thought I was Hilary Duff, and I was so confused," the Poker Face actress stated.

Lyonne then added that she had lost her edge and that whatever she was projecting, she would “scratch real quick.”

Calling the actress and singer a lovely person, Natasha Lyonne stated that at times she looks at the pictures of Hillary Duff and thinks that maybe it is a good thing that she was once mistaken for Duff.

During the podcast, she also added, “I think they mean this kindly."

While Natasha Lyonne had an onscreen debut as an indie actress, Hillary Duff made her way through Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire and then stepped into the world of pop music.

Moreover, it is not just Lyonne who was mistaken for another actress; even Hillary Duff had been recently confused for Lindsay Lohan, per Entertainment Weekly.

For those who do not know, Jennifer Coolidge has appeared with both actresses.

In 1999, Coolidge starred alongside Natasha Lyonne in American Pie and then appeared alongside Hillary Duff in A Cinderella Story a few years later.

Further joking on the podcast, the But I'm a Cheerleader actress stated that she would be rather “mistaken for Keith Richards or something."

Natasha Lyonne was recently seen in Netflix’s His Three Daughters, alongside Carrie Coon and Elizabeth Olsen.

