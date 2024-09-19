Damian Hardung Reflects On Playing James In Maxton Hall As He Wraps Filming For Season 2: 'It All Feels A Bit Surreal At Times'

Damian Hardung, who portrayed James Beaufort on the hit Prime Video series Maxton Hall this summer, can’t believe he’s wrapped filming for the second season of the show that catapulted him to fame. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, September 18, to announce the wrap of Maxton Hall Season 2, the German actor looked back on the whirlwind few months since the show’s premiere this past May.

“Since the first season came out, it all feels a bit surreal at times,” he wrote in the caption of his social media post, referring to the series that made history as the most successful international original on the streaming platform. “Portraying James this summer has been the biggest privilege, but also the biggest challenge I’ve ever had in this often weird job,” he added.

Hardung noted that he “can’t believe I am not returning to set this week as James,” emphasizing the wrap of the much-anticipated second installment of the show. In the same message, the current Hollywood heartthrob also teased his excitement about “starting another journey tomorrow,” which could be a reference to his newly announced coming-of-age romance film, Into the Deep Blue, with Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio.

Back to Maxton Hall, Prime Video confirmed the wrap of the second season by posting a video compilation of the show’s cast, including Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten (James’ love interest Ruby Bell), Sonja WeiBer (Lydia Beaufort), Ben Felipe (Cyril), Runa Greiner (Ember), Andrea Guo (Lin), Frederic Balonier (Kieran), Justus Reisner (Alistair), and Eli Riccardi (Elaine). The clip featured the actors introducing themselves on the first day of the Season 2 shoot and then on their final day on set.

Season 2 of the series will be based on the second book in Mona Kasten’s bestselling German trilogy titled Save You. It will pick up right where Season 1 ended, following James and Ruby’s passionate night at Oxford and his mother’s sudden demise.

Despite the latter's mentioned ill stroke of fate in James’s life, a BTS video released by Prime Video last week showed him and Ruby happily navigating their high school romance. The clip provided relief to fans wondering how James will handle his father’s need for control amid his mother’s passing.

Season 1 of Maxton Hall is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

