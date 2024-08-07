Into The Deep Blue: Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio Roped In To Play Lead Alongside Damian Hardung In New Coming Of Age Movie

India Amarteifio, popularly known for portraying the role of Queen Charlotte in the prequel to the Netflix show Bridgerton, is set to star opposite Damian Hardung in the new coming-of-age movie. The actors will play each other’s best friends in Into the Deep Blue. Jonathan Wright will take on the director’s seat for the film, which will be shot in the U.K. with other cast and crew members.

Into the Deep Blue will revolve around the characters Nick and Fiona, who struggle to come out of a loss after experiencing a tragedy in their personal lives. According to the synopsis of the film, “When a weekend trip brings their deepening feelings to the surface, they might sooner cut each other off than face them.”

Out of the production of Shot of Tea, Into the Deep Blue has been honored with the Nicholl Fellowship, presented by the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts, and Sciences. The screenplay of the film, developed by the novelist Jennifer Archer, was also honored with the fellowship. A novel based on the film will also be released soon.

Speaking of the movie, Jennifer Presser from Shot of Tea Productions revealed, “This film is such an amazing story of grief, friendship, and growth, and I couldn’t be more excited to be working with this amazing group of talent. We are thrilled to have India and Damian bring these complex characters to life. Their raw talent is something to behold and will elevate this film to the next level.”

Meanwhile, the audience has praised Hardung's and Amarteifio's earlier works. India Amarteifio's portrayal of Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton's prequel series not only provided a strong base for the actress' career but also proved to the viewers her exceptional acting skills. Damian Hardung, too, has won over the fans following his portrayal of James Beauford in the Prime Video series Maxton Hall.

The show is in the works for its second season, which is potentially set to release in 2025. The makers have not yet unveiled the plot of the second season, but it is expected to pick up where the last bunch of episodes left off.

