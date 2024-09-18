‘Everybody Is In Danger’: Outlander Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan Tease The Show’s Upcoming Seventh Season

Outlander season seven, part one, premiered on Netflix on June 16, 2023, and left the fans hanging with an anticlimactic conclusion. Finally, after a long wait, the second half is close to hitting the streaming platform, reuniting Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and the extended Fraser family.

The actors spoke to Entertainment Weekly about their upcoming season and had nothing but praise for the second half. “The war has arrived, and everybody is in danger, including Claire,” Balfe teased about her character. She revealed how the second-to-last season will create and unravel a whole new mystery, which the actress finds “very exciting.”

Meanwhile, Heughan spoke about shooting the season in Scotland, which has been a huge part of the show “directly or indirectly,” but most importantly, it is his character’s ancestral home. This implies that many new and old members of the Fraser family will appear in this season. “Jamie is here to put things to rest, to deal with past relationships, and to deal with people that mean something to him,” the actor added.

Elder Ian, played by Steven Cree, and Jamie’s sister Jenny, played by Kristin Atherton, are some of the returning members, but Heughan marks the homecoming as “bittersweet.” Especially between Jamie and his sister, Jenny, "there's some big stuff that they need to go through together,” he adds. Balfe echoed her co-star’s sentiments saying that there will be some “heartbreaks” in the aftermath.

Jenny’s return will also leave Claire trying to mend their complicated relationship as sisters-in-law. “There's a lot of mutual respect and love there, but Jenny is not fluffy in any kind of way,” the actress said about their dynamic.

Advertisement

Moreover, this season Jamie and Claire will have to endure a lengthy parting, an unfortunate news for the ‘Claime’ shippers and the characters themselves. According to Balfe, things never turn out well when the couple is apart. The Love Again actor chimes in, saying, "It’s not an easy time for the Fraser family.” But assures that fans have a lot to look forward to!

Outlander season seven, part two, returns on Friday, November 22, on Starz.