Daniel Craig Opens Up About Difficulties He Faced Following James Bond Fame; ‘Strange And Emotionally Kind Of…’

Daniel Craig is now leading a thriller franchise, playing a detective in the Knives Out series. However, this is not the first time he hunted culprits and solved mysteries. Craig is also hugely celebrated for being the British service agent, James Bond.

Recently opening up about his time being 007, Craig admitted that although he found fame after playing Bond, it did affect him and also his family.

Talking to film critic Mark Kermode at the BFI in London on December 10, the actor from Logan Lucky mentioned, “I did. I loved every second of it. I mean, some of it was tough and weird and strange and emotionally kind of difficult for everybody, including my family. The fame is weird.”

He then also spoke about the time he worked along with Steven Spielberg in a not-so-grand role.

Talking about his pre-bond life, Daniel Craig stated that while working on movies like Munich and more, he had garnered “a little bit of fame and it bought me, you know, a drink.”

However, this was also the time when he could go anywhere.

For those who do not know, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actor did movies such as the 2005 Oscar-nominated feature by Steven Spielberg and even had supporting roles in movies such as the 2001 entry Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and then Sam Mendes’ Road to Perdition that came out in the year 2002.

Advertisement

Talking about his time playing the British spy on screen, Craig first appeared in Casino Royale back in 2006. He then reprised his role in the 2008 movie Quantum of Solace.

Then came the grand Skyfall in the year 2012, followed by Spectre in 2015.

The last time Daniel Craig was seen playing 007 in the adventure thriller film was in No Time to Die. The movie was released in 2021.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig Says He ‘Couldn’t Have Done’ Luca Guadagnino's Queer While He Was James Bond: 'It Would Look...'