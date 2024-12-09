Daniel Craig Says He ‘Couldn’t Have Done’ Luca Guadagnino's Queer While He Was James Bond: 'It Would Look...'

Daniel Craig has done a number of outings that have given him a high stature in the Hollywood film industry. However, Craig is hugely appreciated for his character as the spy 007.

While he has recently worked on Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, the actor opened up about why he wouldn’t have done the film back when he was James Bond.

Talking to the Sunday Times, Daniel Craig stated, “I couldn’t have done this while doing Bond.” Craig then went on to add that if he did, “it would look reactionary, like I was showing my range.”

The Logan Lucky actor then mentioned that during the initial days of working on the spy series, he thought he should have also worked on other projects; however, he didn't.

He said, “I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond it would take me six months to recover emotionally. I always had the attitude that life must come first,” but when his work came first, Craig stated, “It strung me out.”

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actor then also mentioned that filmmakers wanted him in their movies as he was becoming a star.

For those who do not know, Daniel Craig played the British spy for almost 15 years.

He first starred in Casino Royale back in 2006, alongside Eva Green. Then came his 2008 movie, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall in 2012.

The latest James Bond entries he did were the 2015 Spectre and 2021’s No Time to Die, where he bid adieu to his Secret Service Agent role. While Craig played the role of 007, his boss, M’s character, was essayed by Judi Dench, who was last seen in the 2012 movie.

Even the antagonists in his outings were some of the best actors, such as Javier Bardem, Mads Mikkelsen, Christoph Waltz, and Rami Malek.

Queer also stars Drew Starkey, Henry Zaga, Jason Schwartzman, and more.

