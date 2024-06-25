Daniel Ezra is stepping back from his role as the star of All American after six seasons. According to Deadline, Ezra, who has been portraying Spencer James for the last six years, will not be returning as a series regular for Season 7. However, it is expected that he will make guest appearances.

Daniel Ezra exits from All American as a series regular

In the Victory Lap episode aired on Monday, Spencer is eventually picked into the NFL following an awful Draft Day in which he was not chosen in the first round. Before Spencer pops the question to Olivia (Samantha Logan), viewers see him in action at the Super Bowl in the episode's time jump.

The last two episodes of Season 6, which was extended in April, will center on Spencer and Olivia's wedding preparations. Deadline claims that before starting Season 6, Ezra and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll made this creative decision.

It has nothing to do with the rumored budget cut for the seventh season. As Deadline previously reported, Ezra's departure leaves room for other casting changes, most likely involving some younger characters from the next generation taking the lead.

Ezra bids goodbye to All Almerican

Ezra said, "After making the difficult decision to leave All American, my sole focus became completing the journey of the most life-affirming character I’ve ever played in the manner he deserves. Season six is ‘Spencer’s goodbye.’ I’ll miss him. I’ll miss our cast and crew. "

Since Season 1, Ezra has served as the cast's lead, guiding viewers through Spencer's hardships as he pursued his NFL career. In recent seasons, the actor has also taken on directing duties, overseeing many episodes, including the show's historic 100th, which debuted in May.

All American

All American, produced by Berlanti Productions in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, is the most popular show on the CW. Carroll, David Strauss, Sarah Schechter, Mike Herro, Greg Berlanti, and Jameal Turner are among the executive producers.

