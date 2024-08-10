Daredevil: Born Again Gets Major Update At D23 Expo With New Footage And Cast Reunion Ft Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio And Others

Daredevil: Born Again happens to be the most anticipated series being worked on by Marvel Studios. While the fans of the original Netflix series and Man Without Fear have been awaiting a piece of news related to the street-level superhero, the D23 Expo 2024 filled them with excitement.

The attendees at the highly acclaimed event, which is being held from August 9 to 11, got a first and fresh look at their beloved lawyer, Matt Murdock. The footage that was shown at the D23 Expo also happens to be pretty "grimy and nasty," as per Slash Film.

The outlet also stated that the new Disney+ series would have the same tone as the Netflix one, as Daredevil is seen beating guys to the point of being numb in the latest footage.

The first look at Daredevil: Born Again opens with a scene where Matt Murdock is brooding and is seemingly a legal representative for another Marvel superhero character, White Tiger.

For those unaware, White Tiger is a vigilante with power gained from a magical tiger-themed amulet.

However, the trailer also brings in Muse, an infamous Daredevil villain with a similar black-and-white costume to the White Tiger.

It seems like Bullseye, one of the archnemeses of Daredevil in comics, who was shown in season 3 of the Netflix series, will be in prison during the initial stages of Daredevil: Born Again, as per The Direct.

While someone tells Matt Murdock, "People need a hero," from behind the prison glass, the D23 footage also shows Wilson Fisk standing on a rooftop, giving a sinister look, according to Slash Films.

Advertisement

We are all in for a treat as John Bernthal is reprising his role as The Punisher alongside Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. In the latest footage shown to the attendees of the D23 Expo, The Punisher is seen pushing Matt against a locker while also raising a hatchet to hit him.

Soon we see Wilson Fisk beating a guy to the ground and Matt opening a cabinet filled with Daredevil masks, all in different colors.

Both Matt and Wilson Fisk meet in a diner, during which the antagonist asks the lawyer, "This caution you're giving me, who's it from? Matt Murdock, or your darker half?"

Daredevil: Born Again brings back the most beloved cast, including Cox and Bernthal, along with Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, as well as Elden Henson, who returns as the best friend of Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson.

Advertisement

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ in March 2025.

ALSO READ: 'It's Fun': Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio Talks About Returning To Daredevil: Born Again After Original Series