‘Darker And More Complex’: Wednesday Showrunners Share Major Update On Season 2 And FIRST LOOK At Jenna Ortega’s Return

The second season of Netflix’s hit series gets an exciting update! In an interview with Tudum, showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar teased what’s next for the storyline. "This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," they teased.

The second season wrapped filming on December 4, as confirmed by Netflix. The series crossed 1.7 billion views in its first season and continued to top the most-viewed TV series on the streaming platform, increasing excitement over the upcoming season.

Netflix also shared Jenna Ortega’s first look as the titular character from season 2. The image reflected the show’s iconic eerie setting and featured Ortega posing at the entrance of a graveyard with her signature braids and black outfit.

Although Wednesday (Ortega) was kicked out of the Nevermore Academy, the showrunners confirmed the actress’s return. "Season 2 will be delightfully dark, kooky, and mysterious," Gough and Millar added.

In a previous interview, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, teased that the upcoming season is "going to be bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine."

The show follows Wednesday Addam’s “years as a student when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents,” as per the official synopsis.

Apart from Ortega and Zeta-Jones, the second season of the horror franchise will see returning stars, including Emma Mayers as Enid Sinclair, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Georgie Farmer as Ajax, Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, and many others. Luis Guzmán will also be back as the family patriarch, Gomez Addams.