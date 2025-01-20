Dave Chappelle Takes A Dig At Sean Diddy Combs' Alleged Freak-Off Parties; Jokes Why He Wasn't Invited

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of sexual assault and drugs.

Dave Chappelle didn't hold back during his 17-minute-long monologue on Saturday Night Live this weekend. While taking a dig at the disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs' alleged freak-off parties, the actor-comedian joked that he was too "ugly" to be invited to them.

"I've been in trouble in my day, but let me tell you, this guy, Puffy… this guy Puffy is in an enormous amount of trouble; I don't think I've ever seen anything like this," he said, referring to the federal charges he's been facing to which he has pleaded not guilty.

After mocking the series of charges the music mogul is facing, Chappelle recalled being asked about the alleged parties by one of his friends and having no clue about them. He jokingly recalled reading the newspaper and realizing everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind his back.

"None of y'all called me. That really hurts," he mockingly added. The comedian went on to drag Reginald VelJohnson's alleged connection to the incarcerated rapper. However, the Family Matters alum denied being sexually involved with Diddy.

Chappelle made a joke using VelJohnson's character name from Family Matters, Carl Winslow. "And I thought, 'Oh my God. Carl Winslow? And I wasn't invited? It's worse than I thought!" he added.

Diddy, who is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn prison, was arrested on multiple charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. In their recent court filing, the rapper's attorneys claimed that the alleged freak-off videos work as a defense for Diddy.

They alleged that the videos prove that the rapper's encounter with the complainants was consensual and contradict prosecution claims. "There are no secret cameras, no orgies, no other celebrities involved, no underground tunnels, no minors, and not so much as a hint of coercion or violence," the filing states as per People magazine.