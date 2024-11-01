David Beckham Mocks Victoria Beckham For Finally Dressing Up For Halloween After 27 Years; Check Out Their Looks HERE

The Beckhams did their best to celebrate the spirit of Halloween on Thursday as both David and Victoria Beckham donned gory masks to mark the fun holiday. While the former began a thread of Halloween celebration posts on Instagram, his missus continued it on her own Instagram account.

The former footballer, notorious for his alluring shirtless selfies, posted a different kind of shirtless picture to the earlier-mentioned social media platform. On the occasion of Halloween, he donned a wrinkled face mask and a hat reading “I <3 Bingo” while showing off his tattooed torso.

In the caption, David tagged Victoria and their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, wishing them a happy Halloween and reiterating what his cap conveyed: “I DO LOVE BINGO NIGHTS.”

Romeo, 22, found his dad’s post funny as he left a laughing emoji comment under it.

Later in the day, David posted another picture of himself, this time with his fashion designer wife and his youngest daughter Harper, 13. In the snap, both Victoria and David had masks over their faces. Their daughter, meanwhile, appeared to don an orange prisoner’s jumpsuit with a makeup scratch over her cheek.

In the caption, Beckham poked fun at Victoria for doing the bare minimum even when dressing up for Halloween for the first time in 27 years.

“Good effort mum. first time in 27 years my wife dresses up and it’s as good as we are gonna get. you look amazing @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven are u not proud of mum.”

Over her Instagram account, Victoria posted a full-length photo of herself and her husband with the same masks concealing their faces. She, however, gave herself a 10/10 for making whatever effort she made.

The family appeared to be celebrating Halloween at a neighborhood party as the Spice Girls alum posted a few more snaps on her Instagram, including one of Beckham and Harper trick-or-treating.

David also debuted another look on his Instagram, revealing his battered and bruised face under the mask, courtesy of makeup from Victoria Beckham Cosmetics, of course.

Victoria reposted his headshot with the caption “Smokey eye runs in the family!”

David and Victoria Beckham, who’ve been married for 25 years, consider their four children their greatest achievement.

