'Sorry Mum': Victoria Beckham’s Family Pulls Hilarious Prank On Her in a TikTok Trend

In another wholesome moment shared by the Beckham family, on the 8th of August, David Beckham pranked his wife Victoria as he had been doing to other family members.

He shared this moment and recorded it as it happened. They were participating in the popular TikTok challenge called 'Just Give Me My Money'.

For the unversed, in this trend each person is given time to say that phrase during which they receive applause by the others. However, after the fifth person says it no one claps.

The challenge was started off by their son Romeo who is 21 years old saying “Give me my money,” with his family encouraging him. Other members of their family including David and their daughter Harper aged thirteen also took turns saying these words while being applauded by those near them.

When Victoria gets her turn she eagerly joins in, clapping along while using the words. However, she soon realizes that nobody else is joining her and stops looking until nobody else does. After realizing this, she burst into laughter along with her other family members.

David Beckham playfully captioned this prank on Victoria writing, "sorry mum" on Instagram.

Victoria is both shocked and entertained at this incident which reflects how fun-loving The Beckhams are as a family unit. Nevertheless, Victoria Beckham has a strong relationship with her husband despite the joke played on him.

In an interview with Vogue Australia recently, Posh Spice talked about how much her marriage means to her. She explained that over their twenty-five-year marriage, she has grown even more fond of David than ever before.

She said that he brings so much joy and laughter into her life and admits that she loves him now more than ever before. Beckham stated, "I have a husband I very much am still in love with, possibly more than when we first met."

She expressed admiration for their connection, highlighting how they consistently support one another in various areas of life. Victoria mentioned that he has always been there for her in her career pursuits and her passions, such as fashion, and she feels fortunate to give back to him in return.

Victoria Beckham was also quick to point out that this kind of support system is vital for her children’s development. The Beckhams have four children, Brooklyn who is 25 years old, Romeo who is 21, Cruz aged 19 and Harper aged 13.

