David Tennant Confirmed as 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards Host After Receiving Praise From Show CEO For His 'Warm, Witty' Charm

David Tennant has been confirmed to return as the host of the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, set to take place on February 16 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. This will mark his second consecutive year as emcee.

“We couldn’t be happier that David Tennant is returning to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards in 2025,” said BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip of the Good Omens star. “He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance this year was simply outstanding—warm, witty, whip-smart, and with a delightful touch of mischief.”

Regarding the awards show itself, Millichip added, “It is a privilege to share Britain’s biggest celebration of film with TV audiences worldwide and to recognize the extraordinary creativity of those who power the British and global film industry.”

Speaking to Variety ahead of the 77th BAFTA Awards earlier this year, Tennant said that, as he is not a professional comedian, his job was to simply “hold it together” and avoid dissing Taylor Swift. The latter lesson, he revealed, came from 2023 Golden Globes host Jo Koy, who faced backlash for mocking the beloved pop star in his opening monologue. “I live in a house of Taylor Swift fans, so I know better,” Tennant quipped.

The 78th BAFTA ceremony will be broadcast on the BBC in the UK and BritBox in the U.S. and Australia, with additional international networks yet to be announced.

The longlists for all BAFTA categories—including Best Film, Director, Cinematography, Casting, Documentary, and Film Not in the English Language—will be announced on January 3. The final nominations will be unveiled on January 15.

Advertisement

Round one of voting for the 2025 edition of the British Academy Awards opened on December 6. Several changes have been introduced for next year’s awards, including a new Children’s and Family Film category. Additionally, the minimum number of theatrical screenings imperative for Best Film contenders has been increased.

Tennant is best known for his role in Doctor Who. His other notable credits include Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Broadchurch, Bad Samaritan, Mary Queen of Scots, and more. On stage, he has appeared in productions such as Hamlet, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, and others.

ALSO READ: BAFTAs 2024: Five Jokes From David Tennant's Opening Monologue ft Barbie, AI, Bark Ruffalo & More