Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Brady's Guilt And Drinking Spiral Worries John And Marlena

On Tuesday, August 27, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Brady is stuck between John, Marlena, and a troubled Tate. Brady is having a hard time because Fiona convinced him that he’s the one who hit and paralyzed Sarah.

He’s so stressed that he’s trying to cope by drinking, even though that’s what got him into this mess. When Tate comes to him wanting to confess the lies he’s been telling all summer, Brady is not in a good place to handle it.

John and Marlena are worried about Brady because they know he tends to make things worse when he feels his life is falling apart. Meanwhile, EJ doesn’t have much going on in his life.

His wife, Nicole, left him and went to Paris with Eric and the baby EJ tried to claim as his own. He’s also lost his job as District Attorney, and Stefan is blocking his attempt to take over DiMera Enterprises. With nothing else to do, EJ is curious about what Kristen might be hiding, hoping it could benefit him.

On the other hand, Xander is frustrated with Jada for not finding the driver who hit Sarah. But considering she hasn’t even figured out who stabbed Rafe, Xander might be expecting too much despite claiming to love him.

Previously in Days of Our Lives, at the cabin, Holly confronts Tate about why she found him and Sophia half-naked together. Tate assures her that he rejected Sophia because he only wants to be with Holly. Holly believes him, especially since she trusts him and could tell from Sophia’s face that Tate has turned her down.

After sharing a kiss, Tate brings up Holly’s Aunt Sarah, wondering what kind of person hits someone with a car and just drives away. Tate responds that it must be someone with no conscience.

Meanwhile, Fiona is watching Victoria in her room at the Salem Inn when Xander arrives. Fiona hides a vodka bottle under the bed before letting Xander in. Xander, needing to see Victoria, tells Fiona he’ll feel better once the police catch the person who nearly killed his wife.

At Brady’s townhouse, Jada arrives, wanting to see his car. She explains that it matches the description of the car that hit Sarah, and they even have a partial license plate. Brady nervously tells her that his car was stolen.

Later, Kristen visits Chad, who is looking at a photo of himself and Abigail. Kristen asks about the woman claiming to be Abigail, but Chad insists that it’s really her because a DNA test confirmed it.

In the park, Abigail meets Dr. Mark Greene and expresses how uncomfortable she feels with all the DiMera eyes on her. She’s also stressed about having to keep up the act of being Abigail. Mark reassures her, reminding her that they make a good team, especially after he changes the DNA test results.

Back at the hospital, Tate injures his ankle, and Holly takes him to the hospital, where Mark treats him. Xander later runs into Jada and learns they have a suspect in Sarah’s hit-and-run case. As Tate and Holly leave the hospital, they run into Brady, who is shocked to see his son.

