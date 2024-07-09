Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Nicole Reveals To Eric About Their Son Jude To Stop Him From Leaving Salem

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Tuesday, July 9, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal the big news. Nicole discovers that her son, Jude, is not EJ's, but Eric's. This makes Jude even more special because he is the son of the man Nicole truly loves. Nicole rushes to tell Eric, hoping it will convince him to stay in Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights for July 9

The news affects more than just Nicole and Eric. Stefan is angry that his wife, just out of jail, told Nicole the truth. He wanted to keep this secret to control his brother. Meanwhile, EJ needs to admit to Holly what he did, which will make Holly feel justified in her own actions. She can now blame her stepfather whenever she gets in trouble.

Holly uses this new information to feel no guilt about secretly seeing Tate, even though Brady and Theresa disapprove. Tate believes he's right and tells Aaron his plan to spend the summer with Holly while pretending to be responsible. He thinks this time will be different and that he’s much smarter now.

Days of Our Lives July 8 Recap

In Yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Bobby insists to a skeptical Jada that Gil isn’t Li’s real killer. Bobby didn’t see the murder, but he did see the killer. He doesn’t know the person’s name and pretends to be tired when Jada asks for more details, saying they'll talk tomorrow.

Advertisement

Connie uses keys to enter the apartment where Li died. She remembers stabbing him and blames Gabi. Then, she hears Li’s voice, but it’s just her imagination. Li tells her she knows he’s dead because she killed him. Connie recalls their first date and wonders why he didn’t call back. Imaginary Li says it’s because he thought she was crazy. She shouts she’s not crazy, just in love. Connie vows revenge on everyone she blames for Li’s death. She leaves, promising to watch TV with imaginary Li when she returns.

At a press conference, Gabi announces that Eric is Jude’s father. Rafe tries to stop her, but Gabi insists she can prove it. EJ and Stefan fail to end the press conference, and Nicole demands answers. Gabi reveals her husband told her, and Stefan confirms it. Gabi explains that Stefan saw the original DNA test. EJ is furious, and Nicole is heartbroken, realizing EJ knew the truth. Journalists capture the drama as Gabi details how Melinda used the truth to get immunity, and Stefan blackmailed EJ to free Gabi. Nicole lashes out at EJ and leaves. Rafe stops EJ from chasing her, saying he was an accessory to fraud.

Advertisement

Outside the Pub, Eric tells Holly he’s leaving town and promises to visit. Inside, he emotionally tells Roman how hard it was to say goodbye to Nicole and Jude, especially after dreaming that Jude was his son. Eric and Roman share a heartfelt farewell.

EJ follows Nicole home, pleading that he didn’t know about Jude at first and was devastated by the truth. Nicole, crying, says he’s lost her. She packs up Jude, but EJ tries to stop her. She calls it a nightmare and leaves. In the Square, Rafe demands answers from Gabi and Stefan. Gabi promises they’ll come to the station tomorrow, and Stefan angrily asks why she exposed EJ’s secret.

Bobby recalls seeing Connie covered in blood in the park, crying about Li. Jada meets Rafe outside the Pub, sharing Bobby’s claims. They go inside to discuss the press conference, while Connie walks by.

Advertisement

At the DiMera mansion, EJ vows revenge on Stefan and Gabi. In the Square, Stefan asks Gabi why she revealed the secret. At the airport, Eric ignores a call from Nicole. While she rushes to reveal it to Eric.

ALSO READ: ‘You Never Know’: Austin Butler Thought He Wouldn’t Get Along With His ‘Hero’ Tom Hardy On The Bikeriders