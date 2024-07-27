Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Eric And Nicole's Bids Emotional Farewell While Salem PD Faces Changes

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

For the week of July 29 – August 2 on Days of Our Lives, Eric and Nicole say sad goodbyes as they leave Salem. Eric and Nicole decide to escape EJ's threats by moving to Paris with baby Jude. EJ has been causing trouble by threatening to tell Holly that Eric killed her father and delaying Eric’s divorce from Sloan.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

On Monday, July 29, Eric and Nicole have emotional farewells with their loved ones before leaving town. Meanwhile, the Salem Police Department is in chaos because Commissioner Rafe Hernandez is in a coma after an incident with Connie.

Paulina might promote Jada to a new role, possibly even as the new commissioner. Also, Abe and Kate are reviving the canceled soap Body & Soul. They plan to hold an open casting call, which might bring back a familiar face.

Elsewhere, Paul offers support to Marlena, who is feeling the absence of her husband, John, especially now that her son Eric has left. Sarah encourages Xander to reconcile with his mother Fiona, believing Fiona's reasons for staying away are sincere.

However, Xander is still angry with his mother for lying and abandoning him. Lastly, Brady Black is struggling again, having relapsed after recent events. He needs help and a wake-up call soon.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Holly walks away from Nicole in the Square, refusing to go to Paris. Nicole explains that if they stay, EJ will make life hard for her and Eric. Holly agrees they should leave but decides to stay. Nicole thinks it’s because of Tate.

Eric pushes Jude's stroller into the Pub, where Justin is texting at a table. Eric heard about the wedding incident. Justin notes they've both had trouble, especially with EJ trying to keep Eric from his child. Eric mentions EJ causing issues with his and Sloan's divorce.

Justin offers to handle the paperwork. Eric wishes Nicole's divorce could be as easy. At the Kiriakis mansion, Theresa faces Alex and Brady. She wants to take responsibility for her actions. Alex is angry and asks why she hurt him. Through tears, she says she thought she was helping him and never meant to hurt him.

She declares her love, but Alex says she doesn't know love and accuses her of only being after his money. He says he's getting an annulment, and it will be like their marriage never happened. Theresa cries as he leaves.

Xander returns home to find Maggie watching Victoria while Sarah is out. Xander tells her that Theresa kidnapped Victoria and complains about Victor only acknowledging him in death. Maggie believes Victor was planning to tell him the truth when he returned from Greece. Xander feels Victor treated him badly his whole life.

Maggie suggests Victor was hard on Xander because he reminded him of himself and the mistakes he made. Xander says all he wanted was for Victor to be proud of him. Maggie is sure Victor loved him, pointing out that Victor left him half his fortune. Xander thinks it was out of guilt. Maggie believes Victor was trying to make things right and truly loved him.

Maggie leaves when Sarah comes home. Sarah tells Xander she invited Fiona to their wedding. Xander angrily asks why. Sarah explains that Fiona had a breakdown and was in a facility for a few years.

When she found Xander, he was working for Victor. She thought he’d be better off with him and didn't want to undermine Xander's feelings for Titus with the truth about Victor. Xander doubts Fiona's sincerity, but Sarah believes she is sincere.

At the Pub, Alex tells Justin he wants to make amends. Justin admits he took his anger out on Alex. They both forgive each other.

In the Square, Holly reminds her mom that Tate is away at camp and won't be around. She wants to spend time with her friends before they go to college. Nicole asks where she'll stay, and Maggie offers to let her live with her. Holly is excited but worries about Theresa, who lives there too. Maggie assures her it won't be a problem.

Later, Brady tells Theresa he's disappointed in her. Theresa says she went after money and security because Brady rejected her. With tears, Brady admits he did want her but was in denial. Theresa takes his hands and tells him she still loves him, but Brady says they aren't meant to be. He says goodbye and leaves.

At the apartment, Sarah hopes Xander and Fiona can repair their relationship. Xander agrees Fiona can come to the wedding but admits it’s hard to trust anyone after what Theresa did. He realizes he hasn't told Sarah everything Theresa did to them.

At the mansion, Theresa asks Maggie for a ride to the police station so she can turn herself in. Fiona opens her hotel room door to Brady. They toast and drink together.

