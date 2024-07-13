Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Double Wedding In Salem Unveils Secrets And Tensions

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

For the week of July 15 – July 19 on Days of Our Lives, get ready for a dramatic double wedding, some heartbreak, and a long-overdue healing conversation.

Bonnie and Maggie are oddly pushing for a double wedding for Xander/Sarah and Alex/Theresa, even though the couples don't get along and double weddings in Salem never go smoothly. As the wedding starts, expect trouble.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Theresa's gold-digging ways are exposed, Xander finds out he's Victor's son, Xander's mother causes a scene with her drinking, and Brady interrupts the ceremony to declare his love for Theresa. Are any other disasters waiting to happen?

Before the wedding, Alex and Justin's tense relationship takes the spotlight. Since discovering he's Victor's son, Alex has treated Justin poorly, calling him "Justin" instead of "dad." Justin, trying to mend things, surprises Alex with a kind gesture.

However, their peace is short-lived as they clash again later in the week. How will Alex feel about Justin once he learns he's not Victor's son?

In other news, Abe and Kate are working on bringing back the soap opera "Body and Soul," which could create new jobs and interest in Salem. Paulina is supportive of Abe’s new venture, as Abe has always been supportive of her.

Meanwhile, Tate and Holly’s summer romance hits a snag when Holly's friend Sophia threatens to ruin their plans out of bitterness from prom drama. Will Sophia expose that Tate isn’t at lacrosse camp?

Lastly, Nicole and Eric have a heart-to-heart talk about their past and future. After 25 years of ups and downs, will they realize they belong together for good?