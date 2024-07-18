Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Xander And Sarah Or Theresa And Alex Say 'I Do' Despite Hidden Secrets?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Thursday, July 18, Days of our Lives will start the double wedding celebrations. Xander and Sarah, and Theresa and Alex, are both ready to say their vows, but will they actually go through with it?

Sarah and Xander have been here before, but this time, there are no big secrets between them. The only secret is the one Bonnie is keeping. Sarah tried to find Xander’s long-lost mother, even though Xander wasn’t too happy about it.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

When Sarah couldn’t find her, Bonnie decided to take over. Sarah thinks she failed, Xander thinks he dodged a bullet, and Bonnie thinks she’s doing a good deed. But Theresa is worried. Xander’s mother knows something, and Theresa is working hard to keep it from Alex.

Alex is acting like he’s the heir to Victor’s fortune and is being mean to Justin, who raised him. Despite Alex’s behavior, Justin still loves him and tries to do something nice for him. Alex even appreciates Justin’s gesture, despite his attitude.

Meanwhile, Tate and Holly thought they were clever by sending Aaron to lacrosse camp in Tate’s place so they could spend the summer together. But they didn’t count on Sophia, Holly’s ex-best friend. Sophia wasn’t happy that Tate took her to prom while planning to sneak away with Holly.

Advertisement

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Chanel puts a help-wanted sign in Sweet Bits' window. She gets a call from Johnny, who wants to help her reopen. She appreciates it but jokes that unless he can decorate cupcakes, she’s got it covered.

Theresa comes by, desperate for a wedding cake today. Chanel suggests she use the cake already made for Xander and Sarah, but Theresa doesn’t like the flavor. Chanel says she’ll see what she can do.

Johnny finds EJ drinking alone at the DiMera mansion. EJ tells him Nicole is suing for divorce. Johnny says it was inevitable after what he did. EJ thinks Johnny is mad at him too. Johnny feels bad for Nicole and Eric and was looking forward to raising their babies together, but now that won't happen.

Nicole visits Eric at his room above the Pub. She checks on Jude in his stroller and mentions she stayed at the Salem Inn last night. She also served EJ divorce papers. “We’re done.” At the Horton cabin, Holly surprises Tate, who is dancing with headphones on.

Advertisement

She brings him a burger, and they talk about how he’s hiding out at the cabin. They think they’ll be safe as long as they’re careful. As they cuddle, Holly talks about Jude being Eric’s son and is happy to be away from the drama. They lock eyes, but Tate awkwardly grabs a board game.

Brady goes to the Kiriakis mansion looking for Maggie, but Alex says she’s out running wedding errands. Brady thinks it’s for Xander and Sarah’s wedding, but Alex says he and Theresa are getting married tonight too. Brady is stunned.

Alex says Maggie thought it would bring the family together but understands if Brady doesn’t want to come. Brady now knows Theresa isn’t marrying for money and says he’d love to be there. Alex is thrilled, but Brady isn’t as excited..

ALSO READ: ‘I Had Never Heard About It’: Elizabeth Banks Didn’t Realize Her Film Skincare Is Loosely Based On Real Life