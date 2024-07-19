Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Hidden Secrets Can Ruin Alex And Xander's Happily Ever After Amid Their Double Wedding Celebrations

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

In Days of Our Lives on Friday, July 19, there's a double wedding planned. Both grooms, Alex and Xander, are having important moments. But will they end up with wives? Justin doesn’t mind that Alex is boasting about being Victor’s son and being rich and important now.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Alex is getting married to Theresa in the double wedding with Xander and Sarah. Alex needs advice from his dad, Justin, since Victor isn't around.

Justin raised and cared for Alex, unlike Victor. Although Alex isn’t Justin’s son, Alex believes Victor ignored him his whole life and is proud of being Victor’s son, which makes Alex seem foolish.

On the other hand, Xander is actually Victor’s real son, who was also ignored by Victor. Xander's life has been hard, feeling unloved by his mother and struggling to make friends.

This makes his friendship with Jack very significant to him. While Alex rejects Justin’s care, Xander appreciates Jack’s friendship. However, a major secret between these two couples threatens to ruin everything at the worst possible moment.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Leo struggles to write his Lady Whistleblower column when Bonnie arrives with big news about the double wedding. She hints that someone is marrying for money but stops, worried she's said too much. Leo guesses she's talking about Theresa.

Advertisement

Bonnie convinces him not to write about it, fearing for Justin. She then teases there might be a surprise guest, intriguing Leo with the idea that Xander's mother, who has a drinking problem, might attend. Bonnie thinks she sent an invitation without Xander and Sarah knowing since she found it in the trash after Theresa discarded it.

Sarah comes home to find Xander doing pushups. He complains about sharing their wedding with Alex and Theresa, but Sarah says it's nice to bring the family together. Xander jokes that Alex should pay for everything since he inherited Victor's money. He reassures her that he’s not jealous and wants to make an honest living to make his family proud. They share a passionate kiss.

In his room, Alex finishes a business call when Justin visits. Alex doesn’t want to fight, but Justin isn’t there to warn him about Theresa; he wants to perform the wedding ceremony. Alex is suspicious but softens when Justin assures him he has no ulterior motives.

Advertisement

Downstairs, Brady advises Theresa against bringing Tate home for the wedding. She blames Holly for sending Tate away. When Brady suggests she and Holly are alike, Theresa insists he be nice on her wedding day. They reminisce about their Vegas wedding and share a wistful moment about their past happiness.

At the Horton Cabin, Sophia interrupts Tate and Holly's make-out session and threatens to tell their parents, but she’ll wait until after the wedding. Sarah and Xander lie under a blanket, hopeful that their bad luck is over. Alex accuses Justin of repeating Maggie and Konstantin's wedding, but Justin insists he only wants to be part of Alex's special day.

Alex apologizes and thanks Justin. Downstairs, Theresa confesses to Brady, but Alex interrupts. She reluctantly agrees to have Justin officiate their wedding but looks at Brady’s photo as they hug.

Holly begs Sophia not to tell their parents, but Sophia agrees to keep quiet if Holly takes her job at the Bistro and gives her all the money. Tate offers to go to lacrosse camp so Holly won’t have to work, but Holly wants him to stay so they can enjoy their time together.

Advertisement

As Sarah looks over the guest list, Xander notes his mother didn’t respond. Theresa arrives with her wedding gown, and Xander makes a snide remark before leaving to get ready. Alex tells Justin they’d love him to officiate, saying it's what Victor would want. Justin angrily retorts he doesn’t care about Victor’s wishes, still upset about being robbed of his son.

Alex declares Victor is his father, but Justin shouts that he is too. Brady, struggling with his feelings, pulls out a bottle of vodka at home. Bonnie visits Sarah to help with wedding preparations and reveals she knows about the discarded invitation, making Theresa nervous.

ALSO READ: Have Will Smith and Johnny Depp Developed An Unlikely Friendship? Here’s What Sources Say