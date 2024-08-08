Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Holly And Tate Face More Trouble As Jack And Chad Hunt For Abigail's Clues

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Thursday, August 8, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal more bad luck for Holly and Tate. Everything seems to be going wrong for them, making them seem like the unluckiest teens in Salem.

Holly got in trouble with Maggie for lying about her summer plans. But Holly can't explain why she's doing Sophia’s summer job or where she's disappearing.

Holly is sneaking off to see Tate, who is supposed to be at a lacrosse camp. Tate's parents, Theresa and Brady, are unaware of this. Theresa is too caught up in her break-up with Alex to notice, but Brady catches his son in Salem.

Jack and Chad are searching for Abigail and find John along with Abigail’s bracelet. They're trying to figure out what this means while a mysterious woman listens in on them.

Paul is worried about his dad and stepmother, Marlena. He shares his concerns with his boyfriend, Andrew, who is familiar with family problems, having dealt with Theresa’s many lies. Andrew supports Paul, and though they don't have a solution, they remain two of the most well-adjusted characters in Salem and strive to stay that way.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, in her Salem Inn room, Fiona wakes Brady up in bed. He grins and calls her "Xander’s mom," confirming last night's events. Fiona coyly wonders why it bothers him. Brady bluntly says Xander is a creep who shot him and his stepmother, nearly killing her.

At Titan, Xander places his nameplate on the desk reading "Alexander Kiriakis, CEO." Sarah enters, asking why he took the job. Xander says his mom convinced him. Though he hasn't forgiven her completely, he's moving forward. Sarah is glad and wants to marry today. Xander agrees enthusiastically.

At the Pub, Hattie struggles with her Body and Soul script. Bonnie overhears her pretending to order someone’s murder and thinks Marlena is possessed again. Hattie reveals her identity and their old friendship. They hug, and Hattie shares her dream of becoming a soap star. Bonnie takes selfies for Hattie to post. Meanwhile, Kate questions Abe’s decision to hire Hattie, but he believes she’ll succeed. He asks Kate to reconsider a role, but she declines. Leo, dressed as Lorna, enters and references Tootsie and Shakespeare when told it's a female role. Kate suggests letting Leo audition to avoid a lawsuit.

Holly tries to answer a call from Tate when Maggie walks in. Holly lies, but Maggie knows better. She advises Holly to be honest and suggests they stay away from each other for now. After Maggie leaves, Tate appears needing Maggie’s key to get back to the cabin.

Fiona apologizes to Brady for Xander's actions. Brady, knowing parents make mistakes, acknowledges Xander might be changing. Fiona takes a call from Xander inviting her to the wedding. Brady worries Xander knows about them but learns Xander just needs a family member for a meeting. Fiona suggests repeating their night together.

Maggie learns from Sarah about her and Xander’s wedding plans. At Body and Soul, Leo auditions dramatically. Kate criticizes him but gives him a script to rewrite as a test. Leo accepts.

Xander finds Maggie setting flowers and she expresses pride in him. Fiona arrives and admires his place. Sarah appears in her wedding dress, and Xander expresses his love, saying his home is in her heart.

They exchange vows, promising to be honest and fight for their love. Maggie marries them as Fiona orders Xander to kiss his bride. Next on Days of Our Lives, Andrew advises Paul, and someone eavesdrops on Chad and Jack.

