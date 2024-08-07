Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Hattie Returns To Salem While Sarah And Xander Tries To Remarry

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Wednesday, August 7, Days of Our Lives will wrap up several storylines and bring Hattie back to Salem. Sarah and Xander are trying to get married again without Theresa causing problems. Fiona has agreed to attend the wedding, and Xander has forgiven his mother.

There are no more secrets between them, but Brady might reveal that he spent several nights in Fiona's room, just to annoy Xander. Fiona didn’t do anything wrong, but Brady doesn’t like Xander and might spill the beans.

Nicole is leaving for Europe with Eric, and Holly promised to be good for Grandma Maggie so she can stay in Salem. However, Holly quickly gets caught in a lie, showing she's not very good at it.

Kate and Abe are becoming important soap opera producers. They decide to work with Leo, hoping he has some useful talents, though the chances seem slim.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Alex and Stephanie find out they’re both moving back into their apartments. Since Alex's place has no air conditioning and Stephanie's place is messy, they decide to go to the Pub for a beer.

Johnny visits Rafe in the hospital while Gabi sits with him. Johnny recalls how Rafe was like a superhero to him as a kid. Gabi knows Rafe loved being Johnny's stepfather. Johnny apologizes for EJ leaving her in prison for a crime she didn’t commit.

Gabi is surprised by Johnny’s kindness after she exposes EJ for keeping Jude from Eric. Johnny is glad she did and hopes his father learned a lesson. He mentions how lonely and miserable Stefan was while she was in prison, which makes Gabi thoughtful.

Ava goes to the Bistro to talk to Stefan alone since Gabi is at the hospital. She mentions that Connie might have overheard her and Kristen. Stefan gets angry, but Ava thinks Connie is harmless.

Paulina meets with Jada in Rafe’s office. Jada confirms that Everett, or Bobby, attacked Rafe. Paulina is shocked by the story. Jada feels guilty for not figuring it out sooner, but Paulina assures her it's not her fault, sharing her own experience with a violent man. Jada struggles to accept that Bobby, a man she once loved, was capable of murder and hopes his secrets don’t cost Rafe his life.

Connie returns to her apartment with a bottle of wine, feeling happy about her job, identifying Rafe's attacker, and being with her imaginary boyfriend, Li.

She’s thrilled with how her day went. Li asks if she’s comfortable about work or killing Everett Lynch. Connie explains she did it because Bobby was going to expose her for stabbing Li, which she blames on Stefan and Gabi. She plans to make them pay.

Johnny comes home to Chanel, and after being affectionate, they have sex. Later, Johnny wants to watch old episodes of "Body and Soul" for research. Chanel finds the storylines ridiculous, but Johnny jokes that it’s not much crazier than their own lives.

At the Pub, Alex feels down after learning he’s not Victor’s son. Stephanie tells him about Everett’s death. Alex feels sorry for her and comforts her as she cries.

At the police station, Jada tells Paulina they haven’t solved who killed Li. Paulina wonders if Bobby could have done it. Jada considers it but questions the motive and why it wasn’t in Bobby’s suicide note. After discussing, Paulina tells Jada to go home, but Jada wants to update Gabi first.

Connie tells her imaginary Li that Stefan slept with Ava while Gabi was in prison. Imaginary Li is shocked but knows this could ruin Stefan and Gabi’s marriage. Connie plans to reveal this information at the perfect moment to cause maximum damage.

At the Bistro, Stefan tells Ava that Connie brought papers for Gabi to sign. Ava never asked her to do that but thinks they’re safe if Connie acted normal. Stefan wants to avoid discussing it again.

Gabi walks in and kisses Stefan, asking why Ava is there. Ava explains about the papers, and Gabi gets a call from Jada. Gabi cries by Rafe’s bedside, feeling sorry for not realizing Bobby's true nature. She’s relieved the case is closed and wants to focus on Rafe now.

Gabi rants to Stefan about Bobby, frustrated she couldn’t see him brought to justice. Stefan reassures her that Bobby paid for his actions and can’t hurt anyone again. In her pajamas, Connie carries a cardboard cutout of Li toward the bedroom.

