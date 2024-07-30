Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Jada Uncovers Connection Between Bobby, Everett, And The Stabbing Of Rafe In Li Shin's Investigation

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

In Days of Our Lives, on Tuesday, July 30, Jada is the main focus of the Li Shin investigation. She and Stephanie discover that Bobby is pretending to be Everett. They believe he's connected to Li’s death and possibly the stabbing of Rafe.

With Paulina’s support, Jada questions her ex-husband, who's also pretending to be Stephanie’s ex-boyfriend, sharing the same body.

Meanwhile, Kate and Abe become soap opera producers, planning to move a canceled show from LA to Salem. They believe they can find new actors in Salem, though they are surprised by who shows up.

Chanel and Johnny were initially happy about having a baby, worried about possible developmental delays, but later accepted it. However, after Chanel lost the baby, they've been mostly out of sight.

They are still in Salem, but now they must decide what to do next with their lives and how to deal with recent revelations about their parents. They might consider working on the new soap opera being made in Salem instead of moving to LA.

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Holly visits Tate, who is upset after reading about his mom’s arrest. She comforts him and shares that she’s staying in Salem with Maggie. Andrew visits Theresa in the interrogation room, where she expects him to be disappointed in her.

Instead, he surprises her by saying he’s proud she took responsibility and turned herself in. Meanwhile, at the Pub, Roman decorates with a "Bon Voyage" banner for Eric and Nicole, who are preparing to move to Paris.

Marlena expresses concern to Kayla that "Everett" might be faking his progress. Abe stops by and reveals he and Kate are producing the soap opera Body & Soul in Salem. He asks Marlena and Kayla to play the lead roles, but they politely decline.

In Eric’s room, Nicole helps him pack and they discuss how hard it is for her to leave Holly behind. They share a tender moment and kiss. Back at the cabin, Tate reflects on all the lies Theresa told and the people she hurt.

He decides to stay there for the summer and is relieved that they won’t have to sneak around anymore since Holly’s mom is moving away. Andrew tells Theresa he’ll try to negotiate a deal since the crimes occurred abroad, and she quickly returns to Victoria. He hopes Nicole’s dislike for her might help her case.

At the Pub, Eric and Nicole say emotional goodbyes to their loved ones. Marlena makes a heartfelt toast, wishing them love and peace on their journey. As they leave, flashbacks of their life together play, highlighting their love story. Nicole promises Abe they’ll stay in touch and invites him to visit them in Paris.

Marlena shares a tearful farewell with Eric, and Roman joins them for a group hug. Nicole and Holly share a touching moment, expressing their pride in each other. Holly tells Nicole she’s a great mom and encourages her to live her life fully.

Theresa calls Tate, expressing her pride in him and reassuring him that she’ll be okay. She’s proud of how he’s handled his mistakes and encourages him to continue seeing Holly. As Andrew returns, she prepares for whatever comes next. Outside the Pub, Eric and Nicole look forward to their new life in Paris, feeling ready for the journey ahead with their son Jude.

