Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Theresa Gets Into Deeper Trouble As Her Lies Are Revealed

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Days of Our Lives for Monday, July 29, Theresa’s lies are causing more trouble. She’s facing serious charges after it’s revealed she forged Fiona’s letter. Her brother Andrew knew about her involvement in little Victoria’s kidnapping for months but kept quiet to protect her.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Now, Theresa is trying to make a deal with Andrew to avoid punishment. Their parents, Shane and Kimberly, are likely disappointed in Theresa’s actions.

Meanwhile, Nicole and Eric are leaving town with their baby, Jude. They’re saying goodbye to family and friends, including possibly EJ. Nicole's daughter, Holly, isn't thrilled about leaving. She wants to stay and hang out with Tate, and they need a new plan since their previous one didn’t work out.

Elsewhere, Kate suggests to Abe that some actors from their show don’t want to move from Los Angeles to Salem. Abe then decides to cast Marlena and Kayla as new actors for the show, thinking that doctors can easily act. However, acting is more than just pretending, and it’s not as simple as it might seem.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Holly angrily walks away from Nicole in the Square, refusing to move to Paris. Nicole tries to explain that if they stay in Salem, EJ will make life unbearable for her and Eric. Holly understands why they need to leave, but she's determined to stay, likely because of her attachment to Tate.

Meanwhile, Eric takes Jude to the Pub, where he finds Justin texting at a table. Eric mentions the chaos at the recent wedding, and Justin acknowledges that they both have been through a lot, especially with EJ trying to keep Eric from his child.

Eric shares that EJ is still causing trouble, including holding up his divorce from Sloan. Justin offers to help with the paperwork. Eric wishes Nicole's divorce could be as straightforward.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Theresa faces Alex and Brady, admitting she came to take responsibility for her actions. Alex, furious, accuses her of ruining his life and questions her motives. Through tears, Theresa insists she thought she was doing him a favor and declares her love.

Alex angrily dismisses her, saying she only wanted his money and announcing he's getting an annulment. Theresa is devastated as Alex storms out, and Brady sarcastically remarks on how well the conversation went.

Xander arrives home to find Maggie watching Victoria while Sarah is out. Xander vents about Theresa kidnapping Victoria and expresses anger at Victor for only acknowledging him after death. Maggie tries to console him, suggesting Victor was planning to tell Xander the truth when he returned from Greece. Xander, feeling betrayed, questions how Victor could treat his own son so poorly.

In her room at the Salem Inn, Fiona talks with Sarah about Xander needing to adjust to his new reality. Sarah defensively insists that she and Xander have been in love for years and provide him with stability. Fiona claims she's just looking out for her son, despite having no right to interfere.

When Sarah asks why Fiona abandoned Xander, Fiona reveals something offscreen that shocks Sarah, who then suggests Fiona let her relay the message to Xander.

Back at the apartment, Maggie suggests Victor was hard on Xander because he saw himself in him and was reminded of his betrayal of his brother. Xander, emotional, admits all he ever wanted was for Victor to be proud of him. Maggie reassures him that Victor loves him, citing Victor's decision to leave him half his fortune. Xander, skeptical, attributes it to guilt.

Later, Maggie leaves as Sarah returns home. Sarah tells Xander she invited Fiona to their wedding, explaining Fiona's past struggles and her reasons for staying away. Xander is initially angry but agrees to let Fiona attend. Sarah believes Fiona's sincerity, though Xander remains doubtful.

At the Pub, Alex arrives after receiving Justin's text. They have a heartfelt conversation, with Alex apologizing for his behavior and Justin expressing regret for taking his frustrations out on Alex. They agree to rebuild their relationship.

In the Square, Holly reminds Nicole that Tate is away at lacrosse camp for the summer, and she wants to spend time with her friends before they go to college. Nicole worries about where Holly will live, but Maggie steps in and offers to take Holly in, assuring her that Theresa won't be a problem. Nicole and Holly share a tearful goodbye, expressing how much they'll miss each other.

At the mansion, Theresa, feeling remorseful, asks Maggie to take her to the police station so she can turn herself in. She pleads with Maggie to accompany her so she doesn't back out. Fiona, meanwhile, pours herself a drink in her hotel room, hoping that Sarah can help mend her relationship with Xander.

Later, Brady arrives at Fiona's room after receiving her text, and they share a drink, both feeling overwhelmed by recent events. As they toast, Fiona smiles, hoping her actions will bring about a positive change.

