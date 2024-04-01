Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Tuesday, April 2, Chad remembers his late wife, Abigail, as he visits her grave, reflecting on their love and what he wishes he could tell her. Despite trying to move on with Stephanie, Chad's heart still belongs to Abigail, the mother of his children, whose memory he can't shake.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Meanwhile, Stephanie finds herself in a complicated situation when she reunites with Everett, only to discover his true identity as Jada's ex-husband, Bobby. Seeking guidance, Stephanie confides in Julie and Everett turns to Marlena for help, agreeing to undergo hypnosis to resolve his identity crisis.

In other news, with Paulina cured and Lani released from prison, Chanel focuses on her bakery, Sweet Bits. Despite past troubles, Sweet Bits remains popular, prompting Chanel to consider expanding and hiring more staff. Johnny offers to help, although his skills are uncertain, raising concerns about his involvement. Chanel must tread carefully to ensure she doesn't make any more mistakes, especially regarding hiring decisions.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Xander returns home to Sarah, armed with evidence from the prosecution. Although Sarah reassures him of her belief in his innocence, she's unable to review the evidence due to work commitments. Left alone with Victoria, Xander pledges to make his daughter proud.

Meanwhile, at the halfway house, tensions rise as Tate defends Holly against Theresa's accusations. Theresa questions the sincerity of Tate's feelings for Holly, labeling it a temporary crush. However, Tate insists he's not ready for serious commitments. Theresa emphasizes the importance of mutual respect in relationships, suggesting Holly lacks it. Despite Holly's tearful confession about the drugs, tensions escalate when Brady confronts her, prompting EJ to question Holly's honesty.

In another development, Sarah delivers positive news to Paulina and Abe about Paulina's test results, indicating complete remission. While celebrating, Paulina learns about her upcoming radioactive iodine treatments. Meanwhile, Eric offers Nicole reassurance amidst the family's turmoil.

Back at the mansion, Tate prepares to return home after the charges against him are dropped, thanks to Holly's confession. Despite lingering resentment, Brady and Theresa agree to move past the ordeal. Meanwhile, EJ and Nicole vow to support Holly through the aftermath of her deception, united as a family.

