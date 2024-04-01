'I Am So Lucky': Boy Meets World Alum William Daniels Celebrates 97th Birthday With Wife And Family

William Daniels is celebrating his 97th birthday with his nearest and dearest.

He took to X to share a picture and wrote, "Time flies! Spend it with the ones you love."

Daniels and his wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels are celebrating his 97th birthday at their son Michael's home where he and his girlfriend will be cooking up a special dinner complete with a homemade birthday cake. The Boy Meets World alum is sharing his gratitude for both his family and professional accomplishments as he turns another year older.

He told PEOPLE, “I am so lucky to have had such wonderful material to work with over the years which has created my career. I am also grateful for having such a special, wonderful family.”

ALSO READ: 'It Was So Lovely': Mel B Reveals How Fiance Rory McPhee Asked Her Late Father's Permission Before Proposal

Boy Meets World Reunion: William Daniels Celebrates 96th Birthday with Castmates

Last year, the beloved actor celebrated his 96th birthday in style, surrounded by familiar faces from his Boy Meets World days. William Daniels and his wife joined forces with former castmates Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong for a delightful dinner.

The reunion marked a special moment ahead of their joint appearances at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo 2023.

Throughout the show's seven-season run from 1993 to 2000, Daniels portrayed the wise and unforgettable Mr. Feeny, leaving an indelible mark on fans' hearts.

Advertisement

Despite the passage of time since their classroom days, Friedle attested that Daniels still exudes wisdom, describing how he "still shoots out the pearls of wisdom."

Fishel chimed in, highlighting the magic of conversations with Daniels and his wife, Bonnie, stating, "If you're willing to listen, Bill is dropping gems left and right."

It's clear that the bond between the Boy Meets World crew remains as strong as ever, proving that some friendships truly withstand the test of time.

Both Will Friedle and Rider Strong echoed praise for William Daniels, emphasizing his exemplary professionalism on the set of the '90s hit show.

According to Friedle, Daniels served as a model of dedication and professionalism, setting a high standard for the young cast to follow. Strong added that Daniels embodied a Feeny-like presence even when the cameras weren't rolling.

He highlighted Daniels' commitment to knowing his lines, being punctual, and maintaining a professional demeanor at all times. For Friedle and Strong, witnessing Daniels' work ethic and dedication served as valuable lessons, shaping their own approaches to professionalism in the entertainment industry.

It's evident that Daniels' influence extended far beyond his iconic role as Mr. Feeny, leaving a lasting impact on his co-stars' careers and work ethics.

"Even when the cameras weren't there," he added. "In terms of knowing his lines, being a complete professional, being on time. Those were things that we needed to see, and had to learn to emulate in order to be professionals in the industry."

ALSO READ: What Role Did Sydney Sweeney Play In Pretty Little Liars? Find Out As Cast Gets Shocked Over Her Cameo During Epic Cons Chicago

William and Wife Enjoying Retirement: Cherishing Family Time and Cameo Gigs

Now that William Daniels has mostly stepped back from his Hollywood career, he and his wife are enjoying a blissful retirement.

They find joy in spending time with their three sons and numerous grandchildren, cherishing each moment together.

"We sit in this house and we do things. He reads his New York Times, and he does Cameos mostly. And we do conventions and things like that," said Bartlett Daniels. "We just like to be with each other. And we would do anything for each other."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Excited About It': Boy Meets World Stars Announces Documentary During 90s Con Weekend