In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on April 1, Chad will be upset with Stefan for causing trouble in Hong Kong. He followed Abigail and Stefan on their trip but ended up getting arrested. Now, back in Salem, Chad will confront Stefan about his schemes, leading to a heated argument between the two.

Meanwhile, at Gabi's trial, Stefan and Abigail will testify. Stefan will be accused of framing Gabi, but he will handle the questions smoothly. However, Abigail, under the influence of her alter ego Dr. Laura, will reveal something shocking that could incriminate Gabi.

Elsewhere, Lani will confess to Abe about her deception regarding her baby's paternity, admitting that she's carrying Eli's child. Abe will offer Lani his support, showing compassion during her emotional confession. Valerie will advise Eli to fight for his rights as the baby's father, leading to a conversation between Eli and Lani about their future.

Despite some initial challenges, Lani and Eli may eventually find common ground and possibly develop a romantic relationship. On the other hand, the upcoming episode hints at a potential revelation as Holly finally admits to her involvement in the New Year's Eve drug incident.

With no more excuses left, Holly comes clean in hopes of aiding Tate's legal situation. However, Theresa questions if Tate should have someone like Holly in his life, leading to more complications. Meanwhile, Eric offers support to Nicole, sparking tension with her husband, EJ, further complicating matters even when Holly attempts to make amends.

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Nicole walks into the DiMera living room wearing a short dress, where she finds EJ in a suit, but Holly is still in her robe and pajamas, not ready for the christening. Leo, dressed brightly, discusses the event with Melinda in the Square. Melinda can't believe Leo thinks he’s going and warns him to keep quiet to protect his outside-of-prison life.

Meanwhile, Eric eagerly awaits the christening, and Sloan, uncertain about Nicole hosting, shares her concerns with Eric. Theresa and Brady enjoy breakfast at the Pub, joking about being “The Godfather” and planning their visit to Tate after the service. Roman receives news of a car wreck involving their food delivery, so Kate offers to take care of it, and she sends Brady and Roman out to the christening.

At their townhouse, Marlena helps John with his tie, suggesting they take a trip to Hawaii to lift his spirits. John, feeling guilty about past events, is comforted by Marlena's encouragement to focus on the joy of the celebration. As Leo meets the priest at the church, he reflects on his character before hurrying away after dipping his finger into holy water. Sloan expresses her worries to Melinda about being in the same place as Leo and Nicole.

John and Marlena arrive at the church, surprised to see Leo there, while Theresa decides to visit Tate after the service to avoid EJ and Nicole. As the priest begins the service, Leo and Nicole share a somber look, and Leo interrupts with something important to say.

Stay tuned for more drama and revelations in the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives.