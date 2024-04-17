Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On Wednesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, things are getting intense! Paulina's daughter, Chanel, has gone missing, and only Paulina can save her. Julie sent Chanel out with Johnny to get firewood, but only Johnny came back. Now, Paulina is on a mission to find her daughter, even if it means sneaking out of the hospital.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights for next week

Meanwhile, Thomas took a card from Konstantin's room, which caused a lot of trouble. Konstantin used that card to control someone named Pawn John, and now he's panicking. On top of that, John gets some shocking news from his time in Greece, and Marlena is worried about how he'll handle it.

And Eric is still trying to figure out where all their money went. Maybe it's time for him to get a real job instead of just taking photos. Or maybe his wife could go back to work since she's a great lawyer. Either way, they need to sort out their finances, especially with Leo still blackmailing them. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, So no end in sight, Paulina sighs. Sarah promises she’ll be back with her family in no time, including Chanel and Johnny after getting back from the cabin. Snowstorm notwithstanding. Paulina starts to worry, though, when Sarah jokes about losing power. Paulina then gets a transcript of EJ’s press conference from her office. She reads his “apology.” “Oh, so smug, so sleazy,” she exclaims. That’s not how you apologize to a teenage boy. Sarah tells her to relax, her heart rate is going up.

Advertisement

Off at the Horton cabin, Johnny comes back with wood. He had to go farther because the wood they had was wet. Julie asks where Chanel is. Not with him… Chanel left about 10 minutes ago, so Johnny tries calling her, only to find her phone is in the cabin. Johnny is about to head out to look again when Paulina calls Chanel’s phone.

She’s shocked that Johnny answers, but he makes an excuse about her being in the shower. Paulina wants to know if everything’s OK and Johnny lies again. He says Chanel will call after the shower, hangs up, and leaves to find his wife. Paulina’s been through enough.

Julie prays to St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost souls and lost things. She stokes the fire and thinks back to talking to Chanel about the time capsule just before she left. Paulina calls Chanel’s phone again and Julie surprises her by answering. She explains how she got stuck there, and Paulina asks where Chanel is again. Julie said the newlyweds went out to play in the snow, and must have forgotten Paulina. She’ll call soon, Julie says, bye.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World: Jonathan Bailey To Star In The Sci-fi Movie Alongside Scarlett Johansson Post His Role In Fellow Travelers And Wicked