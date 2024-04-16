Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Tuesday's Days of Our Lives episode promises plenty of drama! EJ tries to dodge reporters at his press conference, but Chad and Xander keep him in the hot seat. Brady and Theresa demand that EJ correct his mistake about Tate, causing tension with Paulina.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights for next week

Despite Paulina's fury, EJ goes ahead with the conference, avoiding questions to save face. Chad and Xander want EJ to admit Clyde's guilt, sparking a battle of wills.

Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel invite Julie to wait out a snowstorm at a cabin. Chanel disappears unexpectedly, leaving Johnny and Julie puzzled. Ava decides to move out, with Harris supporting her. Viewers can expect thrilling scenes of Ava packing.

In the hospital, Paulina video-chats with her family, while Sarah checks up on her. There's anticipation about discussing Paulina's heart cure. Sarah's curiosity as a scientist might reveal more. However, her renewed love for Xander may not last, given their rocky past.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, in today's episode of Days of Our Lives, we see Johnny and Chanel waking up in a snowy cabin on Smith Island. Johnny declares it's a special day for wild guesses, kissing, and cabin adventures. But their romantic moment is interrupted when Julie bursts in, shocked. Over breakfast, Julie tries to leave, but Johnny and Chanel reveal they're snowed in. Julie can't believe it's April and they're stuck with two lovebirds.

Julie suggests they make the most of it by playing in the snow and making memories. She dresses them in old winter clothes, which embarrasses Johnny. They eventually enjoy playing outside and return for hot cocoa. While playing charades, they realize they need more firewood. Meanwhile, Nicole confides in EJ about feeling lost after recent challenges. Holly, wishing for a snow day, is disappointed, but EJ informs her they missed the storm.

Holly has apology letters for Tate's family, unsure how to deliver them. Nicole offers to help, proud of Holly's maturity. At the pub, Brady and Theresa discuss Tate's future job at the Brady Pub, interrupted by Holly and Nicole's arrival. Holly gives Tate her apology letter, and tensions rise as Theresa discovers disturbing news about Tate. Sloan meets with Stefan regarding his legal issues, while EJ faces scrutiny during a press conference.

As the episode ends, Julie realizes Chanel is missing, causing concern for Johnny and herself.

