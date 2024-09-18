Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Gabi and Melinda Escape Connie's Deadly Trap?

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Wednesday, September 18, the danger intensifies as Connie Viniski's sinister plans come to light. With Gabi Hernandez DiMera and Melinda Trask trapped in a secret room and an explosive device primed to detonate, chaos is set to ensue.

The episode kicks off with Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) in shock after discovering something in Connie Viniski's (Julie Dove) bed. While the exact nature of the find remains a mystery, it leaves Jada horrified. It could be Li Shin’s (Remington Hoffman) cardboard cutout, bizarrely placed in Connie’s bed, or perhaps evidence of her violent confrontation with Melinda. However, Jada won't find Melinda in the bedroom, as Connie has already transported her to the DiMera cellar.

Connie, intent on getting rid of Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) as well, confronts her in the DiMera living room. A struggle ensues, and Gabi fights desperately to avoid being stabbed. Instead of stabbing her, Connie opts for another method, knocking Gabi out cold. Connie then drags her to the secret room, where Gabi joins Melinda, bound and locked away.

As the situation escalates, Connie sets up a bomb to ensure Gabi and Melinda's demise, further raising the stakes. Meanwhile, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) arrives at the DiMera mansion to assist Rafe in finding Gabi. During his search, Roman makes a disturbing discovery, potentially putting himself in Connie’s crosshairs.

Elsewhere, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) continues his conversation with Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) at the pub. Ava agrees to return to work at The Bistro, feeling optimistic about the future. However, their interaction quickly turns sour when Stefan unintentionally offends Ava. Perhaps Stefan wrongly assumes Ava wants to mix business with pleasure again, only to be met with her angry reaction.

Before the week's end, both Ava and Stefan will find themselves in a dangerous situation with Connie, setting the stage for another round of hostage drama. Connie's wild and unpredictable decisions promise to keep everyone on edge.

As Connie's plans take a darker turn, the fate of Gabi and Melinda hangs in the balance. With Roman's unsettling discovery and Stefan and Ava’s upcoming ordeal, Days of Our Lives promises a thrilling episode filled with suspense and unexpected twists. Will Gabi and Melinda find a way to escape Connie’s deadly trap, or will her explosive device seal their fate? Stay tuned for all the action and drama.

