Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Gabi Hernandez DiMera Fall Into Connie Viniski’s Trap?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 17, tease a mix of unexpected alliances, revenge plots, and life-threatening danger. Gabi Hernandez DiMera finds herself entangled in a passionate moment with EJ DiMera, but little does she know, trouble is brewing. Connie Viniski is on the loose and has a dangerous plan in motion. The question is: Will Gabi become the next victim in Connie's sinister plot?

Gabi Hernandez DiMera, feeling the heat of her recent passionate encounter with EJ DiMera, decides to take things a step further. Her impulsive nature kicks in, and she proposes a repeat performance, surprising EJ. Although she might find temporary solace in this fling, Gabi's thoughts inevitably wander back to her tumultuous relationship with Stefan. She longs for the times when their marriage wasn't in shambles.

Meanwhile, Stefan DiMera is busy spilling some crucial information to Paulina Price. During their conversation, Stefan hints at Connie Viniski's involvement in the pulled fire alarm at The Bistro and references the fraud accusations that Ava Vitali mentioned to him. This revelation starts connecting the dots for Paulina, who realizes there's more at play than she initially thought.

Over at the hospital, Rafe Hernandez has a flashback to his recent attack in the cemetery. Though his memories are foggy, he recalls hearing a woman's voice. Rafe shares this detail with Jada Hunter, who immediately suspects that Connie could be involved. With the puzzle pieces coming together, Jada decides to investigate Connie's apartment further, sensing the growing danger.

As the plot thickens, Connie Viniski seems to be on a mission. She catches Melinda Trask off guard with shocking news, possibly about a bomb plot she's scheming. Melinda, now even more desperate to escape Connie's clutches, tries to break free, leading to a tense struggle. However, Connie manages to keep Melinda in check, at least temporarily.

Connie’s next target is the DiMera mansion, where she sets her sights on Gabi. In a shocking turn of events, Connie knocks Gabi unconscious and drags her to the DiMera mansion's basement, setting the stage for the next phase of her revenge.

The danger is escalating in Salem, with Gabi caught in the middle of Connie's dangerous game. As Connie’s revenge plot unfolds, "Days of Our Lives" promises more suspenseful twists and turns. Will Gabi manage to escape Connie’s clutches, or is she in for a dire fate? Stay tuned to find out how this dramatic storyline unfolds and whether Gabi can find a way out of the mayhem.

