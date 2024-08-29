Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava, Gabi, and Connie’s Dangerous Pursuits Leads To Shocking Twists

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Thursday, August 29, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ava, Gabi, and Connie are all taking risky steps to get what they want. Gabi is extremely angry at Stefan. Even though he worked hard to free her from prison and loves her deeply, he also slept with Ava while Gabi was away and then lied about it.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers & Highlights

Gabi wants revenge and isn’t satisfied with just messing up his plans. She wants to leave him and take everything he has, making him suffer even more. Kristen knew about Stefan and Ava's affair before Gabi did and kept it a secret. Connie, however, was the one who revealed the truth. Now, Ava is furious, and Kristen ends up in the middle of it all.

Connie isn’t finished causing trouble. She has already killed EverBob and stabbed Rafe to cover up her murder of Li, which led to Gabi’s imprisonment. Now, Connie plans to eliminate Melinda, who is starting to see through the lies on Connie’s resume. While Connie could easily stab Melinda, she seems to want to do something more creative.

Meanwhile, Chad believes he’s found Abigail alive but hasn’t told Thomas yet. This might be a good thing, as there seems to be a plot in motion, and it’s unlikely that Abigail would harm Thomas.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, in the hospital lobby, Holly tells Tate that they both feel responsible for Sarah's accident. Tate comforts her, saying it's not their fault, but rather the person who hit Sarah and drove away.

In the Square, Fiona tells Victoria that she wishes her iced tea had something stronger. Fiona feels that Victoria is the only one who loves her despite everything she's done to Sarah and her loved ones. Justin comes by and introduces himself as Victor's nephew. They talk about Sarah, and Justin says he hopes they catch the person who hit her. Fiona agrees, but her voice is shaky.

At home, John anxiously waits for Brady to call back. Marlena tries to reassure him, saying they might be jumping to conclusions about Brady’s role in Sarah's accident. John isn’t sure what to think and decides to call Paul to get more information.

At the police station, Brady confesses to Jada that he was driving the car that hit Sarah. He wants to set a good example for his son and can’t handle the guilt. Jada advises him to call his attorney before saying anything more.

After Sarah is ready to leave the hospital, Xander asks Kayla to arrange her release. He then suggests that they move into the mansion, which is wheelchair accessible and has full staff support. Sarah agrees, and Xander asks if his mother can move in too. Sarah is okay with that.

In the Square, Justin thanks Fiona for helping him reunite with his son by revealing the truth about Victor’s heir. Fiona plays it off as just setting things straight but becomes tense when Justin takes a call from Brady. Fiona acts casually but is clearly nervous when Justin reveals that Brady has turned himself in for hitting Sarah.

Later, in her hotel room, Fiona packs her things, knowing she can't let this situation ruin her relationship with Xander. She hates that Brady is taking the blame, but she feels she has too much to lose by telling the truth.

