Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Holly’s Discovery Push Her Closer to Doug?

Tuesday, April 29 on Days of Our Lives brings a whirlwind of emotions and revelations. From Holly Jonas stumbling upon a heart-wrenching moment to Xander Kiriakis confronting his pain, tensions rise in Salem—especially as secrets teeter on the edge of exposure.

The day starts with Xander confiding in Sarah Horton about the betrayal he endured at the hands of Philip Kiriakis. Xander’s raw emotions and vulnerability hit Sarah hard, intensifying the guilt she’s been carrying. She’s known all along about the forged letter—long before Vivian Alamain blew it wide open—and her silence could cost her dearly when the truth comes out.

Meanwhile, Maggie Kiriakis isn’t staying silent. Furious over Philip’s manipulation and the chaos it’s caused within the family, Maggie unleashes on him. She holds him accountable for dragging Sarah into his scheme and igniting yet another Kiriakis family crisis.

Across town, Holly finds herself rattled after witnessing a cozy moment between her ex, Tate Black, and Sophia Choi. The two are deep in prom planning mode, and while Holly ended things with Tate, seeing him happy with someone else hits harder than she expected. Though she’ll try to mask her jealousy, the hurt lingers.

But Holly’s emotional spiral is interrupted when Doug Williams III lands in trouble—possibly from lingering fallout related to the stolen necklace. Whether he clashes with Julie, the law, or past enemies, Doug finds himself in need of support, and Holly steps in to help. This rescue mission could deepen their bond, nudging them further down the path toward romance.

As Salem simmers with betrayal, jealousy, and shifting loyalties, Days of Our Lives sets the stage for major emotional upheaval. Will Holly’s lingering feelings for Tate fade as she grows closer to Doug? And how long can Sarah keep her explosive secret from Xander? The drama is only just beginning—stay tuned for all the twists ahead.