Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will John, Steve, and Ava Save Wendy and Tripp in Time?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Tuesday, March 12, John, Steve, and Ava, along with Rafe and Jada, are racing against time to rescue Wendy and Tripp.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Tripp and Wendy appear resigned to their fate, having exchanged wedding vows and prepared notes for their families. However, John, Steve, and Ava are determined to save them, despite potential interference from cops Rafe and Jada.

Ava takes matters into her own hands and attempts to negotiate with Clyde, refusing to let him go easily. She is prepared to do whatever it takes, even if it means dealing with Harris. Meanwhile, Tate is determined to prove his innocence to Holly, but his plans may be thwarted when Nicole and EJ catch him in Holly's room.

Brady questions Sarah about Holly's memory loss and whether she should remember buying the pills that led to her coma.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Lani and Chanel visit Paulina in her hospital room while she's sleeping. Abe updates them on the lack of progress regarding a heart transplant for Paulina, who is running out of time. When Paulina wakes up, she admires the drawings made by Jules and Carver for her and asks about Chanel and Johnny's plans for grandchildren. Chanel jokes about just getting married and needing time. Paulina, feeling weak, asks Chanel to share her story if she doesn't make it.

In the beer tank, Tripp and Wendy discuss their dire situation, focusing on the threat of carbon monoxide rather than oxygen depletion. Despite the circumstances, Wendy expresses her love for Tripp and her willingness to face whatever comes their way. Tripp reciprocates the sentiment, acknowledging Wendy's sacrifice for him and expressing his unwavering affection.

Meanwhile, hazardous chemicals spill in a storage room, releasing a dangerous gas. In his cell, Clyde reacts to an alarm as John and Steve arrive in hazmat suits to escort him. At the hospital, Lani and Chanel share an emotional moment, contemplating the possibility of losing their mother. Abe promises to care for Paulina's daughters and expresses his love for her as she falls back asleep.

In the tank, Tripp and Wendy reflect on their regrets and desires, ultimately deciding to marry each other immediately. At the airfield, Ava confronts John and Steve, determined to protect her son, while elsewhere, Clyde refuses to disclose Tripp's whereabouts. As the situation intensifies, Paulina experiences a mysterious encounter in her hospital room, signaling a turning point in their ordeal.

