Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, attention is on Paulina's hospital room, where her daughters remain by her side, offering support as she faces a critical condition.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Abe, despite not recalling his initial love or marriage to Paulina, expresses his deep affection for her as she fights for her life. Meanwhile, in prison, Clyde decides it's time to make a break for it. With assistance from Ava, Steve, and John, plans for his escape are set in motion, but their success remains uncertain.

Additionally, Tripp's parents are under pressure to orchestrate Clyde's release from prison to ensure the safety of their son and Wendy. However, with vents sealed in their hostage situation, time is of the essence, and they risk suffocation if help doesn't arrive promptly. On a hopeful note, both Tripp and Wendy possess strong, healthy hearts, providing a glimmer of optimism amidst the dire circumstances.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Theresa meets Tate at the halfway house, comforting him as he worries about Holly clearing his name. Eric visits Holly at DiMera Mansion, concerned about her memory loss. Meanwhile, Leo babysits for Sloan, reluctantly taking on the responsibility due to a lack of alternatives.

At Ava's place, Steve and John discuss their plan to break Clyde out of prison, seeking Tripp and Wendy's location from him. Back at the mansion, Nicole and Holly plan a christening celebration. As emotions run high, Holly expresses her desire to move past New Year's Eve.

Tensions escalate as Sloan meets with Theresa and Tate, aiming to expedite Tate's release. Tate, feeling misunderstood, secretly accesses Theresa's phone to reach out to Holly. Later, Holly receives Tate's message but brushes it off, focused on party planning.

Meanwhile, Sloan returns home to find Leo and Eric bonding, while Nicole's involvement in the christening reception surprises Sloan. As the day unfolds, the characters navigate their intertwined lives amidst uncertainties and looming challenges.

